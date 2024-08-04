Sheffield United ready to spend Osula money on Plymouth Argyle standout

Sheffield United have had a challenging transfer window as takeover uncertainty hampers business and continues pessimism among the Blades faithful.

Chris Wilder and the recruitment team have worked well in tough circumstances to bring some new faces in. However, clarity is needed as ownership talks drag on and hinder their activity in the transfer market.

Nevertheless, the Blades remain in pursuit of eye-catching signings, with Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper among them.

And, amid reports of striker Will Osula’s impending £10m move to Newcastle United, it could be that the door swings open for Sheffield United to make their Cooper swoop.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has said that talks over a £3m deal have been ongoing between the Blades and the Pilgrims. The club are ready to spend the funds raised from Osula’s sale on bringing the 24-year-old to Bramall Lane.

In addition, despite the fact Crystal Palace are keen on Cooper, the offer of regular minutes with Wilder and co puts them in a better position to strike a deal for him this summer.

An EFL standout

The last 18 months or so of Cooper’s career have been hindered by knee injuries. However, if Sheffield United were to strike a deal for him, they would be getting a real EFL standout.

While in League One, he was well on his way to cementing his place as one of the top goalkeepers outside the Premier League and while action was limited at times last season, he still thoroughly impressed for Plymouth Argyle when available.

Back fit and ready for the season, Cooper will be looking to take the Championship by storm. The Crystal Palace interest speaks volumes about his abilities, but at this stage of his career and after a tough time with injuries, it’s crucial that he plays regularly.

A move to Bramall Lane would give him the chance to do that, but time will tell if a deal can be struck amid continued takeover uncertainty.

A position to strengthen

Sheffield United saw goalkeeping mainstay Wes Foderingham move on from the club at the end of the season, so there will be a new number one at Bramall Lane going forward.

It had perhaps been hoped that Ivo Grbic could assume that role after his arrival in January.

However, it’s safe to say that he failed to convince anyone that he’s capable of holding down that starting spot. The Croatian was hardly helped by a leaky defence though, so he’ll be keen to impress if given the chance.

Should Cooper come in though, you have to think he’ll be the immediate and long-term Foderingham heir.