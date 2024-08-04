Plymouth Argyle face wait as Liverpool stall on starlet decision

Plymouth Argyle are waiting on Liverpool to make a decision over Jayden Danns’ immediate future, according to The Sun

Plymouth Argyle are looking to make some more fresh additions to their ranks before the new season begins next weekend.

Manager Wayne Rooney has been able to make the squad his own at Home Park and with pre-season coming to a conclusion, he’ll be out to prove the doubters wrong and find joy in the Championship from the get go.

Image courtesy of: CAT GORYN/REUTERS.

The Pilgrims have been able to strike other deals but one target who is yet to make the move is striker Jayden Danns. Liverpool have had the promising young striker involved in pre-season as their own new boss Arne Slot gears up for his maiden campaign at Anfield.

Now, according to The Sun, Plymouth Argyle may have to wait a little longer yet to learn Danns’ fate.

They report that Liverpool are stalling on a decision over whether they want to send the 18-year-old ahead of the new season.

Danns could be kept around Slot’s first-team at the Premier League club to see how he develops. The Merseyside club are tipping the striker starlet for a big future in the game after he rose to prominence during their injury crisis under Jurgen Klopp last season.

It leaves Argyle in limbo somewhat as Rooney and co wait to see if Danns will be available for loan or if he’s set to remain with Liverpool for the time being.

Pilgrims’ position

Plymouth Argyle do have existing options at the top of the pitch, so they don’t necessarily have to get Danns or any striker in as soon as possible.

It means they can wait on Liverpool to make their call on the teenage prospect if they wish. That decision will likely come later in month, perhaps when their pre-season fixtures have been concluded or they’ve brought in another striker of their own.

If Danns doesn’t become available, it will be interesting to see if the Pilgrims already have alternative options in mind. As said, there’s not a dire need for another option at the top of the pitch, so they can try to wait it out for their target, but Liverpool may well choose to retain him, and that would change the plans at Home Park.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Rooney currently has Ryan Hardie, Ben Waine, teenager Freddie Issaka and new signing Muhamed Tijani as natural strikers.

Further business required?

Aside from potentially adding another new striker in Danns, it seems unlikely that there will be extensive business from Plymouth Argyle over the final weeks of the window.

Outgoings could change that, of course, but Rooney’s ranks look well balanced and there’s a good amount of depth in most positions.

Perhaps another centre-back will be wanted for cover. Otherwise though, the Pilgrims look ready for the start of the season.

Their campaign gets underway against Sheffield Wednesday next Sunday.