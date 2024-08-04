Norwich City join West Brom and Sheffield United in Premier League striker pursuit

Norwich City are interested in landing the Premier League attacker on loan this summer. They reached the Championship play-offs last season but ended up losing at the semi-finals stage to Leeds United.

Cannon, 21, helped Leicester City win the title in the last campaign under their former boss Enzo Maresca. He joined the Foxes last year on a five-year deal from Everton and has scored three goals in 16 appearances in all competitions.

In this latest update regarding his situation, journalist Nixon has claimed on Patreon that the Canaries are keen on getting him now as well as the Baggies and the Blades. Stoke City are said to have dropped their interest in him after they brought in Sam Gallagher from Blackburn Rovers last week.

Norwich City could see Cannon as someone to bolster their attacking department and compete with Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes.

His chances of getting regular football with Leicester City in the top flight in the next campaign are slim so a temporary exit would make sense.

The Republic of Ireland international, who has one cap under his belt, rose up through the academy ranks at Everton and was a regular for the Toffees at various different youth levels.

Cannon went on to play four times for the first-team at Goodison Park before being loaned out to Preston North End to get some experience.

The Merseyside-born man was a hit during his spell at Deepdale and scored eight goals in 21 outings.

Everton gave him the green light to leave full-time when Leicester City came calling.

What next for Leicester City man?

Cannon needs regular game time at this stage of his career and although he could be a useful player for the Foxes in the future, he won’t lead their line in the top flight under new boss Steve Cooper.

He would be an ideal addition for Norwich City as they look to mount another push for promotion next term.

The forward would give them more competition and depth up top and has shown he can score goals in the past in the second tier from his time at Preston.

West Brom and Sheffield United are also in the frame though and could be two attractive propositions for the player. The latter have already brought in Kieffer Moore in his position though.