Hull City target goalkeeper they had on loan 12 years ago

Hull City are ‘looking’ into a deal to re-sign goalkeeper Vito Mannone, according to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon

Hull City could lure the stopper back to East Yorkshire as they search for some experience between the sticks. He had a couple of loan spells at the MKM Stadium from Arsenal earlier in his career.

Mannone, 36, is currently on the books at Lille in Ligue 1 and remains under contract until next year. However, he is only used as back-up.

In this latest update regarding his situation by journalist Nixon on Patreon, the stopper has emerged on the radar of the Tigers. They are preparing for the start of the new season under new boss Tim Walter.

Up first is a home clash against Bristol City next weekend. They were beaten 2-0 away at Reading in their final pre-season outing and could do with some more reinforcements to their currently threadbare squad.