Hull City target goalkeeper they had on loan 12 years ago

Hull City are ‘looking’ into a deal to re-sign goalkeeper Vito Mannone, according to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon

Hull City could lure the stopper back to East Yorkshire as they search for some experience between the sticks. He had a couple of loan spells at the MKM Stadium from Arsenal earlier in his career.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Mannone, 36, is currently on the books at Lille in Ligue 1 and remains under contract until next year. However, he is only used as back-up.

In this latest update regarding his situation by journalist Nixon on Patreon, the stopper has emerged on the radar of the Tigers. They are preparing for the start of the new season under new boss Tim Walter.

Up first is a home clash against Bristol City next weekend. They were beaten 2-0 away at Reading in their final pre-season outing and could do with some more reinforcements to their currently threadbare ranks.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Hull City’s goalkeeping department currently consists of Ivor Pandur, Timothee Lo-Tutala and Harvey Cartwright and non have played in the second tier before.

They have sold Ryan Allsop and Matt Ingram to Birmingham City and Oxford United respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Bringing Mannone back could be a shrewd move by the Tigers and he is someone who Pandur could learn a lot from.

The veteran joined Arsenal in 2005 as a youngster from Atalanta and went on make 23 appearances for the Gunners in the end.

Mannone joined Hull City on a temporary basis for the first time in 2010 and had two stints in the end, playing a combined 33 games.

He has since gone on to have spells at Sunderland, Reading, Minnesota United, Esbjerg fB, AS Monaco, FC Lorient and now Lille.

The Italian played five matches for his current club last term.

What next for Hull City

Hull City have been patient with their recruitment as they wait for the right targets to become available.

Walter needs to be backed as their current squad wouldn’t be good enough to challenge at the top end of the table. It is lacking depth in key positions, including the goalkeeper one, and it will be a busy few weeks ahead on the transfer front before the deadline later this month.

Mannone would inject some much needed experience into the Tigers’ ranks if they got him and would be a safe pair of hands.

Pandur has been their first choice over pre-season and although he has potential, it is a risk heading into the new campaign without any serious competition for him.