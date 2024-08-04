Derby County hold advantage over Birmingham City in star man pursuit

Derby County are still aiming to strengthen ahead of their Championship return and Stade Brestois winger Dembele remains of interest.

The Rams are one of many sides from the Championship and League One to have been linked with the youngster this summer, and reporter Alan Nixon has shared his latest update on the matter via his Patreon.

According to Nixon, Paul Warne’s side are hoping to overcome newly relegated third tier outfit Birmingham City in the battle for the 21-year-old’s services.

Dembele is said to favour a move to the second tier, which should be key for Derby’s pursuit, although Birmingham do currently boast the appeal of the Brest man being able to play alongside his brother at St Andrew’s.

That attraction may vanish for the League One side, however, if Siriki Dembele is to be sold.

Warne has made no secret of his desire to bolster the Rams’ final third, so he will now surely be hoping that a deal can be reached with the former Blackpool loan star.

Derby County desire Dembele deal

Derby County are somewhat short of options in forward areas, yet to make a key addition on either flank.

The Rams added Kayden Jackson to their roster earlier in the transfer window, though he has switched between central and wide roles throughout pre-season.

A new addition, comfortably able to play out wide on a regular basis, is understandably desired by Warne before the window draws to a close.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing starred for the East Midlands outfit last season, though he never had a consistent partner on the opposite flank.

Right-back Kane Wilson had been deployed on the wing at times, as had Joe Ward, whilst Tom Barkhuizen and Corey Blackett-Taylor never managed to nail down a regular starting spot.

Plying his trade for Blackpool last term, Dembele shone both out wide and centrally as he registered nine goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

His dazzling performances have made it no surprise that he is highly sought after this summer.

Summer business is key

Derby County secured promotion last season, but the next task that lies ahead of Warne’s side is retaining their Championship status come May.

A squad overhaul was necessary, and that is well underway, though there are still gaps that need filling for the Rams if they are to be comfortable in the second tier this campaign.

The aforementioned Jackson has been joined through the doors at Pride Park by Jerry Yates, Ebou Adams, Ben Osborn, David Ozoh and Kenzo Goudmijn so far.

Goalkeeper has been a position of focus in terms of strengthening, as a touted deal for Jacob Widell-Zetterstrom seemingly moves closer, but the wide areas are yet to be fully addressed.

If Warne was able to secure the deal for Dembele, it would undoubtedly provide a massive boost for the Championship newcomers.