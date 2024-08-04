Bradford City striker wanted by League One side

Bradford City striker Jake Young is wanted by Stevenage , according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon

Bradford City have a decision to make regarding the future of the attacker in this transfer window. He remains under contract with the League Two side until next year but his long-term situation at Valley Parade is up in the air right now.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Young, 23, joined the Yorkshire outfit back in 2022 and has since made 17 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with four goals. He came off the bench for Graham Alexander’s side in their most recent friendly outing against Altrincham of the National League.

In this latest update, journalist Nixon has suggested on Patreon that Stevenage are keen to lure him up to League One this summer. They finished in a respectable 9th position in the last campaign and were five points off the play-offs in the end.

Boro lost manager Steve Evans to Rotherham United earlier this year and have since replaced him with Alex Revell on a permanent basis.

Young could be seen by Stevenage as someone to bolster their attacking options.

The Huddersfield-born man spent time at Sheffield United as a youngster after joining the Blades from non-league Guiseley.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

He joined Forest Green Rovers in 2020 and scored 12 goals in 62 games during his time in Gloucestershire.

Bradford City then lured him back closer to home two years ago but he hasn’t quite been able to make the impact he would have hoped to with his current team.

Injuries have hit him though and he may feel he has unfinished business with Alexander’s side.

He was loaned out to Barrow in his first year before linking up with Swindon Town last summer on a temporary basis.

Young was prolific for the Robins and fired 16 goals in 26 matches in all competitions in Wiltshire. However, his time at the County Ground was cut short last January.

Bradford City risk losing him for free in 12 months if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

What next for Bradford City man?

Time will tell whether Stevenage are able to lure him to Hertfordshire. They have until the end of the month to agree a deal.

In the meantime, both teams are gearing up for the upcoming 2024/25 season which starts next weekend.

Bradford City face a tricky away trip to MK Dons, whilst Boro have a home clash against Shrewsbury Town in the third tier.