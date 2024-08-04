Blackburn Rovers eye new Japanese star as alternative to Birmingham City forward

Blackburn Rovers are targeting Japanese attacker Ryo Germain as an alternative to Birmingham City ace Siriki Dembele, according to Alan Nixon

Blackburn Rovers are ramping up their transfer business after a tough summer window to date, much to the joy of the Ewood Park faithful.

Business had been very slow in East Lancashire but as the start of the new campaign nears, John Eustace has been able to make some key additions to his squad. He’s not looking to stop there though, with more irons in the fire.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Among the players linked with a move to the Championship club is Birmingham City forward Siriki Dembele. The Scot could be offered a second-tier lifeline after the Blues’ relegation at the end of last season.

Now though, it is claimed Blackburn Rovers are sizing up an alternative.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon states that the club are interested in Japanese attacker Ryo Germain, who currently plays for J-League side Jubilo Iwata.

The 29-year-old sees his contract with the club expire in January 2025 and at the right price, Nixon states he is available.

It would mark another eye-catching dip into the Japanese market for Blackburn Rovers. They recently brought Yuki Ohashi through the doors as another option at the top of the pitch.

More on Germain

Blackburn Rovers haven’t been afraid to move for overseas players before. They’ve recruited heavily from Europe in windows gone by to varying degrees of success.

In their search for shrewd deals though, their recent move to look at Japanese players certainly catches the eye. Ohashi looks to be a smart pickup and Germain could be another smart signing.

The striker has enjoyed a prolific 2024, scoring 13 goals in 19 games in the top-tier of Japan’s J-League.

Overall, he has 26 goals in 88 games for Jubilo Iwata, where he has played since January 2022. Germain has spent his entire career in his native, also playing for Vegalta Sendai and Yokohoma FC.

This has been by far the most prolific campaign of his career though, and it looks to have caught the eye.

Much-needed Rovers signings

Blackburn Rovers are far from done with the transfer business they need to do. However, it’s safe to say that thinks are looking a lot better than they were before their recent influx of signings.

Alongside the earlier mentioned deal for striker Ohashi, Makhtar Gueye has joined as another option up top. Experienced Championship mainstays Andi Weimann and Danny Batth have also come through the doors.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Alongside Aodhan Doherty and Jack Barrett, the Rovers squad isn’t looking too bad ahead of their season opener.

It seems to be expected that Sammie Szmodics departs, but the influx of attacking additions makes for good reading as Rovers anticipate the loss of their standout player.