Stockport County cast eyes over released Derby County, Sheffield United duo

Stockport County handed trials to former Premier League duo Dwight Gayle and Ollie Norwood yesterday evening.

Stockport County are back in League One after a lengthy absence and may now turn to the free agent market in order to bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

The newly promoted outfit hosted Blackburn Rovers on Friday night in their penultimate pre-season fixture, naming two trialists in their starting XI.

Those trialists were Gayle and Norwood, freshly released from Derby County and Sheffield United respectively.

Age may no longer be on their side at 34 and 33 years old, but it would certainly be an ambitious swoop nonetheless if the Hatters had the pair sign up.

Top flight experience

With 242 Premier League appearances between them, the experience they have would be next to none in the Stockport County roster.

Norwood in particular was plying his trade in the top flight as recently as last season, featuring 27 times for Sheffield United before relegation struck.

The midfielder spent three campaigns at the highest level with the Blades, consecutively in 2019/20 and 2020/21 prior to 2023/24, and has also racked up 381 appearances in the Championship.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Gayle has enjoyed the larger share of Premier League matches, totalling 145 throughout spells with Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

The striker’s last top flight appearance came in 2022 before dropping down to the second tier with Stoke City and eventually joining Derby County for a brief spell in League One at the end of last season.

Similarly to Norwood, he also has a heap of Championship experience with a further 145 appearances in the second tier to his name.

In total, the ex-Ram has notched 88 goals alongside 28 assists in England’s top two divisions.

Busy summer at Edgeley Park

In preparation for their return to the third tier, Stockport County have already made 13 new signings.

Lewis Fiorini, Lewis Bate, Callum Connolly, Jack Diamond, Sam Hughes, Max Metcalfe, Jayden Fevrier, Corey Addai, Jay Mingi and Andrew Wogan are the permanent additions albeit the latter has returned on loan to Drogheda United until December.

As far as loan arrivals go, the Hatters have struck deals for Louie Barry, Tayo Adaramola and Michael Mellon from Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Burnley respectively.

Dave Challinor’s side have also sanctioned 13 departures, including the aforementioned Wogan, to balance things out.

Todd Kane and Taylor McMahon were released and are yet to find a club, whilst Ryan Croasdale, Myles Hippolyte, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, Antoni Sarcevic, Jordan Smith, Bobby Jones and Paddy Madden have all sealed free transfers elsewhere.

Akil Wright and Neill Byrne have joined Ross County and Bradford City, with the final exit belonging to Ashton Mee who has joined South Shields on loan.