Wrexham emerge as leaders in Championship striker pursuit

Wrexham are looking to enjoy another statement season after winning back-to-back promotions, lifting them from the National League to League One in the space of two campaings.

The financial advantages they have boasted over the past two years have helped them storm up the leagues. They’re on a more level playing field now, though the Red Dragons are still in the market for impressive additions.

One man linked with the club recently is striker Bailey Cadamarteri, who is on the books at Sheffield Wednesday.

Wrexham were said to be on the trail of the 19-year-old star alongside Stockport County, Huddersfield Town and Blackpool. Now though, it seems the North Welsh side are well-placed to strike a deal.

Writing on X, Darren Witcoop has said that the club are emerging as the frontrunners to sign the sought-after attacker on loan.

Leeds-born Cadamarteri is highly-rated at Hillsborough and his breakthrough in the first-team picture last season was one that many at Sheffield Wednesday had anticipated for some time. However, with new strikers coming in and another targeted, they’re keen for him to keep playing regular football next season.

Best for Cadamarteri

As Sheffield Wednesday hope to see their teenage striker kick on from his breakthrough campaign, it’s crucial that he maintains a decent level of game time.

Dropping back to youth level – where he has dominated – after tasting first-team football would be a step back. It means a loan move to Wrexham or any of his other admirers seems like the best step for Cadamarteri to make.

The priority for Wednesday and the player will be ensuring he gets as much game time as possible. That will be key in winning the race for his signature, which Parkinson and co look to be doing at the moment.

There is plenty of time left in the window though, and with plenty of twists and turns expected along the way, it remains to be seen just whose colours Cadamarteri is donning come the end of the month.

Departures await?

Time will tell whether Cadamarteri does join Wrexham, but if he does, it could be that a couple of players head out the exit door.

The club’s options up top are arguably already overcrowded, so adding another to the mix is an odd move.

Paul Mullin is injured but Jack Marriott, Sam Dalby, Ollie Palmer, Jake Bickerstaff and Steven Fletcher are other strikers available. It could be that one or two of those move on when Cadamarteri comes in, but it should be food for thought for Sheffield Wednesday.

That much competition for starts may limit Cadamarteri’s starts, potentially making somewhere else a better destination for the promising striker.