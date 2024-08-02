West Brom, Stoke City among admirers of £1.25m defender

West Brom, Stoke City and Cardiff City are all in the market for further recruits this summer.

The transfer window now has a month to run and with the new Championship campaign getting underway next weekend, clubs are facing a race against time if they want to get their business done before the start of the new season.

Image courtesy of: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS.

Now, the Baggies, Potters and Bluebirds have all been linked with Cypriot defender Stelios Andreou.

According to Football Insider, all of West Brom, Stoke City and Cardiff City are racing to sign the RSC Charleroi centre-back as they open the door to a sale. The Belgian club have seen Andreou become a key player but with two years left on his contract, they may cash in now.

A fee of £1.25m could be enough to prise him away from the Jupiler Pro League club, it is said.

Andreou’s performances for both Charleroi and Cyprus have put him on the radars of other clubs. He’s represented his country 19 times since debuting in March 2021 and has made 88 club appearances, chipping in with two goals and two assists from the back along the way.

A shrewd signing

As West Brom, Stoke City and Cardiff City look to add to their ranks, it seems Andreou could be a smart target at the heart of defence.

At 22, he still has the best years of his career ahead of him. A £1.25m outlay for an established international player tested at a good level on Belgium could prove to be really shrewd business.

His experience means he should be well-equipped to find success in the Championship fairly swiftly, but his age means he has plenty of time to develop further and maximise his potential.

Time will tell what comes of his situation and whether the interest is firmed up, but in the hunt for another option at the back, Andreou looks to be a solid target to move for.

Current defensive options

Looking at the squads, the need for another centre-back at West Brom isn’t quite as strong as it is with Stoke City and Cardiff City as it stands.

Image courtesy of: PAUL BURROWS/REUTERS.

The Baggies have already signed Torbjorn Heggem and Paddy McNair, so alongside Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi and Caleb Taylor, it can be argued they don’t actually need to move for Andreou.

The same can’t be said for Stoke City or Cardiff City though.

The Potters have only Ben Wilmot, Michael Rose and Ben Gibson as natural centre-backs, while the Bluebirds have Mark McGuinness, Calum Chambers, Dimitrios Goutas and Ryotaro Tsuonada.