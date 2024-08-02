Former West Brom, Birmingham City and Derby County man retires aged 39

The centre-back has decided to call time on his playing career following the end of last season. He spent the past campaign in League One with Cheltenham Town.

Image courtesy of: PAUL BURROWS/REUTERS.

Davies, who made three caps for the Sierra Leone national team, made 677 appearances in all competitions.

He has now hung up his boots and has posted on X: “The day has finally come. After much deliberation over the last few months, I have decided to retire from football. Growing up as a kid I simply wanted to be a footballer. So to have been able to play and score at Wembley, play in the Premier League and represent both England U21 and Sierra Leone during my 23 years truly was a dream come true. There have been plenty of ups and maybe even more downs, but all combined it made my journey a very special one.

“I’d like to thank all my team mates, managers, coaches and the fans I’ve had the pleasure of being amongst throughout the years. Also the kit men, tea ladies, canteen staff, media teams, secretaries, groundsmen…EVERYONE that took me into their family at each club.

“But the biggest thanks has to go to my family. My dad gave me the support, grounding and foundation to believe in my abilities whilst also being my own harshest critic. My wife and kids unwavering support made the dark times brighter and made the good times even better.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Davies started his career at Luton Town and went on to play 62 games for their first-team as a youngster.

ADVERTISEMENT

West Brom lured him up to the Premier League in 2005 and he made 73 appearances for the Baggies in all competitions.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

He then cut ties with the Midlands outfit and joined their rivals Aston Villa for a four-year spell at Villa Park.

Birmingham City came calling in 2010 after a loan spell at Leicester City and he was a key player for the Blues in the heart of their backline, chipping in with 12 goals in 102 matches altogether.

Davies linked up with Hull City after his St Andrew’s days and helped the Tigers win promotion from the Championship in 2013 under Steve Bruce. He also played in Europe for the East Yorkshire club and scored for them in their 3-2 FA Cup final loss at Wembley to Arsenal.

Derby County brought him and despite their off-field struggles, the Londoner was an important figure for the Rams. He then had a final stint at Cheltenham Town last term.

What now?

Davies has said on X that he is ‘excited’ to start his new career but it remains to be seen what he will be doing next.