Key Watford man travelling to Europe ahead of impending transfer

Watford attacking midfielder Yaser Asprilla is travelling to complete a move to Stade Rennais, according to reporter Lucarne Oppose

Watford have seen Colombian prospect Asprilla develop into their prized asset over recent years.

The attacking midfielder joined as one for the future from Envigado back in January 2022, officially linking up with the club later that year after being loaned back to his native.

Since then, Asprilla has developed into a key player with many believing he possesses the potential to go on and play at the top of the game in the years to come. That has been affirmed by the fact he is already a regular for the Colombia national team, making six caps to date.

Now, after persistent speculation over a potential exit, it seems his move is on the cards.

Writing on X, French reporter Lucarne Oppose states that Watford star Asprilla is travelling to France to complete a move to Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais. All being well, the move could be sealed today.

Info LO : le jeune colombien Yáser Asprilla est actuellement en route pour Rennes.



Il devrait s'engager au Stade Rennais ce soir ou demain ! pic.twitter.com/cs7Mv44lzC — Lucarne Opposée (@LucarneOpposee) August 1, 2024

There are no concrete reports of the fee involved yet. However, given Asprilla’s promise, the Vicarage Road faithful will be hopeful of a healthy cash influx as one of their star men heads for pastures new.

The right time?

Speculation has been rife over the future of Asprilla at Watford for some time now. He’s long been tipped to get a big move away from the club and while Stade Rennais might not be the household name some had expected him to move to, it’s a big step up for the 20-year-old.

The Ligue 1 side are looking to break back into the European spots and signing future stars like Asprilla will help them do that.

Asprilla might not have exploded at Watford as some had hoped but the time on these shores has been fantastic for his development. He’s been well managed by the club, even though some had hoped he would be given a regular starting role earlier.

As he enters the last 12 months of his deal with the Hornets though, it’s wise to cash in now. Banking on him signing a new deal would be risky, and losing him on the cheap would be disastrous.

A sale now avoids that, so it will be hoped the move can be wrapped up.

A welcome influx

The sale of Asprilla should give manager Tom Cleverley some good funds to make moves in the transfer market. A number of signings have already been made, but Rocco Vata’s is the only one to require a fee.

With further signings needed, Watford should now have some cash to splash on new stars.

Replacing Asprilla will probably be a focus of Cleverley’s, and that could take a decent sum to bring in someone close to his ability. The club will have targets in mind though, so it will be hoped they can be brought through the doors before next weekend’s curtain-raiser against Millwall.