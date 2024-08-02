Watford make enquiry over potential deal for departed Leeds United man

Watford have made an enquiry over a possible deal for former Leeds United defender Liam Cooper, according to Leeds Live

Watford and Leeds United are both looking to make strides forward in the new season.

The Hornets were far from where they had hoped to be after backing Valerien Ismael to turn things around at Vicarage Road. However, after parting ways with him, now-permanent boss Tom Cleverley guided the club to safety while in charge on a temporary basis.

As for the Whites, they came up just short in their race for the top two and would taste heartbreak in the play-off final against Southampton. Daniel Farke and co are out for retribution, with automatic promotion the aim.

However, it seems Leeds United will be embarking on their redemption tour without long-serving centre-back Liam Cooper.

His deal expired at the end of June, but there has been no official confirmation of his exit.

Now though, it is claimed that Watford are interested in a potential deal for the 32-year-old.

In a report from Leeds Live, it is said that the Hornets have made enquiries over a possible move for the Scotland international. The interest has not advanced further at this stage, but it could be an option for Cooper as he remains without a club.

On the move?

Cooper’s future is certainly up in the air but Watford could offer him a route back into the game after a spell as a free agent.

The fact Leeds United are yet to officially confirm his exit is a point of discussion. It was said that talks were ongoing upon the announcement of the Whites’ retained list, but it seems he will not be re-signing at Elland Road.

Leeds Live adds that the club will likely officially recognise his departure when a move to a new club is confirmed, but time will tell just when that is and where he heads.

Watford could be a good option if a Championship stay is on his agenda. Other clubs could be keen, but it is noted that Blackburn Rovers have moved onto other targets after discussions with the former Leeds United man.

Centre-backs needed?

With Cleverley mainly operating with a back three at Watford, it isn’t a surprise that another addition to his centre-back options is on the radar.

Antonio Tikvic has come in to join Ryan Porteous, Wes Hoedt, Francisco Sierralta and Mattie Pollock in the defensive ranks. A sixth could leave things a little overcrowded, but it would allow for cover in the event of an exit.

Dutch star Hoedt has had interest from elsewhere too, with Trabzonspor pursuing his signature.

The experience Cooper offers could make him a solid replacement for Hoedt, though it remains to be seen just how their enquiry over a possible deal for the departed Leeds United man pans out.