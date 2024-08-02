Swansea City linked with 22-year-old winger

Swansea City are being linked with a move for IK Sirius winger Noel Milleskog this summer, as per a report by Swedish news outlet Fotboll Direkt

Swansea City could pursue a move for the attacker between now and the end of the transfer window. They kick-start the new 2024/25 season with an away trip to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough next weekend, with a friendly against Rio Ave to get through first.

Image courtesy of: ADAM HOLT/REUTERS.

Milleskog, 22, only joined IK Sirius in January but they could face a battle to keep hold of him now. He is under contract there until June 2028 and is valued at £1million at Transfermarkt.

According to Fotboll Direkt, the Swans are apparently interested in luring him over to the Championship. They could see him as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking department as they prepare for Luke Williams’ first full campaign in charge.

Milleskog has made 16 appearances for IK Sirius in all competitions to date and has scored five goals and picked up four assists.

He had spells as a youngster at Östra Almby Fk and IK Sturehov before joining Örebro SK.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

The former Sweden youth international then rose up through the academy ranks at Eyravallen and was a regular for them at various different youth levels.

Milleskog had a loan spell away at Karlslunds IF FK to get some experience under his belt and boost his development.

He went on to make 41 appearances in all competitions and scored nine goals before Djurgården snapped him up.

His time at Stockholmsarenan didn’t quite go to plan and he left Stockholm for IK Sirius and hasn’t looked back since.

What next for Swansea City target?

Time will tell whether Swansea City will make a move for Milleskog over the coming weeks. Despite the fact he has never played outside of Sweden before, he may have been identified as a player of potential and someone they see as capable of adapting to life in a new country.

The Welsh outfit have been patient with their recruitment over recent times.

They have opted to go down the abroad route and have brought in midfielder Goncalo Franco, winger Ji-sung Eom and attacker Zan Vipotnik. In addition, goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux has also joined from Burnley.

The Swans have also cut ties with a host of players since the end of last term. Liam Walsh, Przemyslaw Placheta, Nathanael Ogbeta, Ben Blythe and Lincoln McFayden have departed to free up space and funds in their ranks to pave the way for new arrivals.