Sunderland, Birmingham City pursuing prolific African striker, report claims

Sunderland, Birmingham City and Cardiff City are all keen on SK Beveran talisman Goduine Koyalipou, according to HITC

Sunderland and Cardiff City might be a division higher than Birmingham City heading into the new campaign, but the Blues are on a level-playing field with plenty of Championship clubs financially.

In fact, the spending at St. Andrew’s usurps the output at numerous second-tier sides. They’re determined to storm League One and return to the Championship at the first time of asking after a shock relegation.

While there may have been differences between the clubs and their spending, all three teams are in the market for a new talisman. And, the EFL trio look to have identified a similar target.

According to HITC, all of Sunderland, Birmingham City and Cardiff City are in the chase for SK Beveren star Goduine Koyalipou.

The Central African Republic International has impressed in the second-tier of Belgian football and has interest from across the world it seems.

The report states CSKA Sofia or Bulgaria are best-placed to sign Koyalipou, though English football could be an attractive prospect. Unnamed clubs from France and the Middle East are mentioned as admirers too.

More on Koyalipou

Fans of Sunderland, Birmingham City and Cardiff City can be forgiven if they’re not aware of Koyalipou.

However, he has put in some impressive displays on the continent and could be the latest player to earn a notable move from Europe to the Championship as EFL clubs recruit more and more stars from overseas.

The 24-year-old started out in France with Chamois Niort, managing seven goals and seven assists in 61 games for the Ligue 2 club as a youngster. Spells with Lausanne-Sport and US Avranches followed before a move to Belgium with SK Beveren last summer.

There, Koyalipou has hit the form of his career, netting 17 goals in 32 games for the club. He’s mainly played through the middle but can operate out wide if needs be too.

Attractive offers

All of Sunderland, Birmingham City and Cardiff City represent attractive options for Koyalipou.

The trio are all in the market for additions at the top of the pitch and this link suggests they’re casting a wide net, so time will tell if their interest is firmed up into a concrete move.

The Black Cats and the Bluebirds can offer Championship football but the Blues’ ambition has seen them make some statement signings this summer. It would be remiss to write them off in this pursuit, as they certainly have the financial power to back up their punchy interest.

It remains to be seen what comes of the link with two years and a 12-month option left on Koyalipou’s Beveren deal.