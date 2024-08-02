Midfielder sold: 3 Sunderland transfers that could be confirmed this month

Sunderland are entering another new chapter, this time under the lead of Frenchman Regis Le Bris.

The boss was brought in from Lorient following an extensive managerial hunt but with just two signings made under his lead, the end to the summer transfer window needs to be a busy one. Alan Browne and Ian Poveda have come in on free transfers with Simon Moore’s signing preceding Le Bris’ appointment.

Image courtesy of: ISABEL INFANTES/REUTERS.

Despite the limited additions, speculation over new signings have been rife. It will be hoped some of those materialise into deals over August, with some looking more likely than others.

With that said, here are three Sunderland transfers that could be confirmed over this month…

Alexandre Mendy

The Stadium of Light faithful will be more than familiar with the name Alexandre Mendy by now.

After links first emerged in mid-July, it was said towards the end of the month that the Frenchman was set to undergo a medical with Sunderland ahead of his proposed transfer from SM Caen to Wearside.

However, the move is yet to be sealed, with ongoing Caen takeover talks not helping the matter. However, amid reports of a medical, it will be hoped the deal is just stalling rather than falling through. If that’s the case, it could yet be completed this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

A striker signing is a must for Sunderland, who are still yet to replace Ross Stewart.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

Blondy Nna Noukeu

Following his departure from Stoke City, it has been well-documented that Sunderland have had goalkeeper Nna Noukeu training with them as a potential third-choice shot-stopper behind number one Anthony Patterson and new signing Moore.

Again, like the Mendy saga, it has dragged on and no announcement has been made. The reasons remain unknown, and Nna Noukeu is without a club.

However, the confidence remains that the ‘keeper will join after a deal was offered, and it’s a matter of when rather than if he’s signed.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Pierre Ekwah

Last but not least is a potential outgoing, with Pierre Ekwah drawing interest.

Italian side Udinese and Premier League club Leicester City have both been linked with a move for the Sunderland midfielder, who may well move on from the Stadium of Light before the end of the month.

With interesting emerging from higher divisions, there may be little that stands in the way of Ekwah making a move away from Wearside. There’s plenty of options in the middle of the park available to Le Bris, and Ekwah is a sellable asset attracting admirers, so a move doesn’t seem out of the question.