Free agent considered by Championship side after Luton Town exit

Stoke City are taking a look at Fred Onyedinma on trial following his exit from Luton Town , as per a report by StokeOnTrentLive

Stoke City are casting their eyes over the winger after he officially cut ties with Luton Town at the end of last month. They decided not to hand him a new deal following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Onyedinma, 27, is now available as a free agent and will be weighing up his next move in the game. He spent the first-half of the last campaign on loan at Rotherham United in the Championship and scored two goals in 18 games for the Millers as they eventually went down to League One.

In this latest update regarding his situation by StokeOnTrentLive, he is training with the Potters at the moment as they prepare for their opening day clash against Coventry City at home next weekend. In the meantime, they have a final friendly to get through first against AZ Alkmaar.

Stoke City eye free agent

Onyedinma could give Stoke City more competition and depth in attacking areas if they decide to offer him a deal. He can play on either wing or in an attacking midfield role if needed.

The Bucks Free Press have recently reported that he would be open to a return to Wycombe Wanderers in League One this summer.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Following his exit from Luton Town, their boss Rob Edwards said, as per Luton Today: “Fred came on at Wembley on a really big day for us (in the Championship play-off final) and contributed to the success. This season he came back after his loan at Rotherham, helped us out when we were in trouble with injuries and gave his best in the Premier League. He’s a great lad and we wish him well going forward in the future.”

Onyedinma started his career at Millwall and rose up through the academy ranks at The Den.

He represented the Lions at various different youth levels before going on to play 151 games for their first-team, finding the net on 12 occasions.

The Nigeria-born man also had a couple of loan spells away at Wycombe Wanderers to get some experience.

Onyedinma joined the Chairboys permanently in 2019 and had two years with them before Luton Town came calling.

He then played 60 matches for the Hatters, as well as being loaned to Rotherham United last term, before his recent departure.

What now?

Stoke City will ultimately have a decision to make as to whether to land him. If not, his hunt for a new club will continue.

They signed striker Sam Gallagher from league rivals Blackburn Rovers earlier this week.