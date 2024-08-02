Sunderland lead Sheffield Wednesday in striker pursuit despite £2.5m agreement

Sheffield Wednesday have agreed a £2.5m fee for Ike Ugbo but amid differences over the payment structure, Sunderland lead the race for his signature, as per The Star

Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland have both done some good deals in the transfer market this summer, especially the former.

The Black Cats have added some valuable Championship experience in free transfer deals for Alan Browne, Ian Poveda and Simon Moore. However, more signings are needed for Regis Le Bris’ side.

As for the Owls, manager Danny Rohl has embarked on an eye-catching rebuild after committing his future to the club. At this stage though, the signing of a new striker has eluded him, with former loan favourite Ike Ugbo the primary target.

Now, it could be that Sunderland deal Sheffield Wednesday a hammer blow.

The Star reports that while Wednesday have agreed a £2.5m fee in principle with ESTAC Troyes, the payment structure of a deal for Ugbo is proving to be a big obstacle. If not resolved, then a deal is unlikely.

That looks to have put Sunderland in the driving seat, with an agreement between them and the French side closer.

Ugbo is keen to return to Hillsborough and personal terms are agreed, but the Sunderland project is an attractive one, it is added.

Another Sunderland sickener

If Sunderland are to pip Sheffield Wednesday to an Ugbo deal, the Owls might just be sick of the Black Cats by the time they meet on the pitch.

Wednesday were keen on signing Colombian ace Poveda after his successful loan at Hillsborough but he ended up heading to the Stadium of Light instead. If Ugbo follows him there, it’ll be another blow dealt to Rohl and co by the Wearside outfit.

Ugbo’s personal agreement with Wednesday and the fee in principle still means there could be a way for them to get this deal over the line. A compromise must be met on the payment structure though.

Otherwise, it could be that the former Chelsea man lines up in red and white, rather than blue and white next season.

Back to the Championship?

While the destination remains to be decided, it seems as though the Championship awaits Ugbo with a move away from ESTAC Troyes in the works.

He first spent time in the division while on loan away from Chelsea with Barnsley as a youngster, but it was his time in the league last season that caught the eye.

Four goals and an assist in 20 games for Cardiff City made for a fairly underwhelming stint but a winter switch to Sheffield Wednesday brought the best out of the 25-year-old. He netted seven goals in 18 games, helping inspire their unlikely survival bid.

It means his return to Hillsborough would be a romantic one, but Sunderland may well hijack the move.