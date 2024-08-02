Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield Wednesday man on radar of Wrexham and Stockport County

2 August 2024
Sheffield Wednesday attacker Bailey Cadamarteri has emerged on the radar of Wrexham, Stockport County, Huddersfield Town and Blackpool this summer, according to a report by The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday have a decision to make regarding the immediate future of the youngster amid loan interest from League One. He is under contract at Hillsborough until June 2028.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Cadamarteri, 19, is highly-rated by the Owls and burst into their first-team last season to help them stay up in the Championship. He made 25 appearances in all competitions, 23 of which came in the league, and he scored five goals.

In this latest update regarding his situation by The Star, he is being eyed by other teams between now and the end of the transfer window. Wrexham, Stockport County, Huddersfield Town and Blackpool have all been mentioned as potential suitors, whilst there are some unnamed teams up in Scotland also believed to be keeping tabs on him.

Who is this?

Sheffield Wednesday attacker wanted

Cadamarteri has been on the books at Sheffield Wednesday since the age of eight. He has since risen up through their academy ranks.

The forward has been a regular for the Yorkshire outfit at various different youth levels over recent years.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

He penned his first professional deal in 2022 and made his first-team debut in the same year in September against Leicester City Under-21’s in the EFL Trophy.

The England youth international hasn’t looked back since and Danny Rohl needs to decide whether to keep him for the upcoming campaign or let him leave temporarily to get some regular game time.

Cadamarteri was given an extension last year. Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan told The Star last year: “He’s done really well. He’s got three goals now, and he’s stepped in when people have been out injured. He’s brought his goalscoring from the under-21s onto this scene, and he’s been brilliant so far.

“He got a new contract, deservedly so, and it’s about knuckling down now. It’s only the start, he’s got good people in front of him here he can learn from off the pitch and on it as well. He’s in a good place and long may it continue.”

Wrexham and Stockport County keen

Wrexham and Stockport County were both promoted from League Two last term.

They could see Cadamarteri as someone to bolster their respective attacking ranks.

The ambitious duo will need to see off possible competition from new league rivals Huddersfield Town and Blackpool first though if they are to land his signature.

Sheffield Wednesday prospect subject of League One loan enquiry
Harry Mail
