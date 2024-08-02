Championship rivals eyed Sheffield United star before £10m Newcastle United agreement

Sheffield United prospect Osula emerged as a Newcastle United target at the end of last week. Reporter Alan Nixon stated the Magpies were eyeing the Danish starlet in their hunt for another option up top.

Their chase has advanced quickly, and it seems the youngster’s move to St. James’ Park is set to go through. It is said a deal worth an initial £10m has been agreed between the Blades and the Premier League club, though a further £5m in add-ons is included.

⚫️⚪️ William Osula to Newcastle, here we go! Deal in place for £10m fee plus £5m add-ons for 20 year old striker joining from Sheffield United.



Interestingly though, it is now said that Osula had Championship interest before the Newcastle deal.

The Star reports that the Sheffield United striker had drawn the eyes of Norwich City. Austrian double-winners Sturm Graz were also keen on the 20-year-old, but it seems the striker will now head to the north east in a lucrative deal.

Osula started out in the FC Copenhagen academy in his native Denmark before linking up with the Blades in 2018. He’s enjoyed a fruitful youth career since while also announcing himself on the senior stage.

He’s tasted first-team action both at Bramall Lane and while out on loan with Derby County.

An eye-catching transfer

Sheffield United will have expected some big sales coming into this summer. Relegated clubs often lose their prised assets, and that won’t be any different for the Blades.

However, few would have thought Osula would be one landing the club a sizeable fee.

There’s no doubt that the striker is a seriously promising player, but a deal potentially as high as £15m is a large outlay for a prospect who is still unproven at any level of senior football. Osula hasn’t scored a single league goal for the Championship club and only managed two goals in 16 outings with Derby.

Six goals in five FA Cup games – equating to a goal every 54 minutes – has displayed what he can do in first-team football. However, the deal has certainly raised eyebrows, both among fans of Sheffield United and Newcastle United.

What next for the Blades?

As a big fee for Osula looks set to come in, it would not be a surprise if the focus quickly turned to the signing of a new striker at Bramall Lane to add depth and competition to Chris Wilder’s ranks.

The sale leaves Sheffield United with only new signing Kieffer Moore and Rhian Brewster as natural options up top. That will be something they look to amend, and the Osula money can help that.

Elsewhere, another attack-minded midfielder could be needed to push Callum O’Hare and a centre-back or two is a must. A goalkeeper may well be targeted by Wilder too.