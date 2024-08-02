sheffield united, Championship rivals eyed Sheffield United star before £10m Newcastle United agreement

Championship rivals eyed Sheffield United star before £10m Newcastle United agreement

2 August 2024
2 minute read

Sheffield United striker Will Osula was being eyed by Norwich City before Newcastle United agreed to sign the Dane, as per The Star.

Sheffield United prospect Osula emerged as a Newcastle United target at the end of last week. Reporter Alan Nixon stated the Magpies were eyeing the Danish starlet in their hunt for another option up top.

Their chase has advanced quickly, and it seems the youngster’s move to St. James’ Park is set to go through. It is said a deal worth an initial £10m has been agreed between the Blades and the Premier League club, though a further £5m in add-ons is included.

Interestingly though, it is now said that Osula had Championship interest before the Newcastle deal.

The Star reports that the Sheffield United striker had drawn the eyes of Norwich City. Austrian double-winners Sturm Graz were also keen on the 20-year-old, but it seems the striker will now head to the north east in a lucrative deal.

sheffield united, Championship rivals eyed Sheffield United star before £10m Newcastle United agreement
Image courtesy of: CHRIS RADBURN/REUTERS.

Osula started out in the FC Copenhagen academy in his native Denmark before linking up with the Blades in 2018. He’s enjoyed a fruitful youth career since while also announcing himself on the senior stage.

He’s tasted first-team action both at Bramall Lane and while out on loan with Derby County.

1 of 20
sheffield united, Championship rivals eyed Sheffield United star before £10m Newcastle United agreement

Who is this?

An eye-catching transfer

Sheffield United will have expected some big sales coming into this summer. Relegated clubs often lose their prised assets, and that won’t be any different for the Blades.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, few would have thought Osula would be one landing the club a sizeable fee.

There’s no doubt that the striker is a seriously promising player, but a deal potentially as high as £15m is a large outlay for a prospect who is still unproven at any level of senior football. Osula hasn’t scored a single league goal for the Championship club and only managed two goals in 16 outings with Derby.

Six goals in five FA Cup games – equating to a goal every 54 minutes – has displayed what he can do in first-team football. However, the deal has certainly raised eyebrows, both among fans of Sheffield United and Newcastle United.

What next for the Blades?

sheffield united, Championship rivals eyed Sheffield United star before £10m Newcastle United agreement
Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

As a big fee for Osula looks set to come in, it would not be a surprise if the focus quickly turned to the signing of a new striker at Bramall Lane to add depth and competition to Chris Wilder’s ranks.

The sale leaves Sheffield United with only new signing Kieffer Moore and Rhian Brewster as natural options up top. That will be something they look to amend, and the Osula money can help that.

Elsewhere, another attack-minded midfielder could be needed to push Callum O’Hare and a centre-back or two is a must. A goalkeeper may well be targeted by Wilder too.

Sheffield United to snap up Wolves star this week
Author
James Ray
James Ray is The72's Editor in Chief and has written for the site since 2018. Based in Northamptonshire, he graduated from the University of Lincoln with a degree in Sports Business Management and has featured on talkSPORT. For contact, please email james@the72.co.uk or reach out on Twitter (@_jamesrray).
Previous Article
Chesterfield, Chesterfield casting eyes over defender after Cardiff City exit

Chesterfield casting eyes over defender after Cardiff City exit

byHarry Mail
2 August 2024
2 minute read
Next Article
Cardiff City, Cardiff City optimistic they can beat Hull City to Premier League loan signing

Cardiff City optimistic they can beat Hull City to Premier League loan signing

byHarry Mail
2 August 2024
2 minute read
Related Posts