Sheffield United target rejects Championship clubs after Brighton departure

Brighton cut ties with the midfielder at the end of last season after deciding not to extend his contract. His deal with the Premier League outfit officially expired in late June.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Alzate, 25, will be weighing up his options in the game ahead of the start of the new 2024/25 campaign and has a big decision to make on where to go next. According to a report by Turkish news outlet Fotomac, Sheffield United have looked into a potential move along with Trabzonspor in the Super Lig.

However, nothing has materialised for the Blades this summer yet. In this latest update regarding the player’s situation, Football Insider claim he has turned down attention from some unnamed teams in the second tier.

The report claims he is wanted by Los Angeles FC in America, despite the fact they have recently signed ex-Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough man Lewis O’Brien in his position. Fellow MLS side San Jose Earthquakes have also been mentioned, along with Celta Vigo, Espanyol, Leganes, Genk and Club Brugge in Europe.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Latest on Sheffield United target

Sheffield United could have seen Alzate as someone to add more competition to their midfield department. They have a vacancy to fill there after Oli Norwood’s exit.

The Colombia international, who has seven caps under his belt, started his career at Leyton Orient.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

He went on to play 12 games for the O’s as a youngster before Brighton snapped him up.

The London-born man has since made 51 appearances for the Seagulls in all competitions and has chipped in with three goals.

Alzate was loaned out to Swindon Town back in 2018 to get some experience under his belt and has since spent the past two campaigns with Standard Liege in Belgium.

He has made 49 outings for the Pro League club but his time there has now ended.

Brighton have also parted ways with him following the end of his stay there and it appears he doesn’t want to drop into the second tier.

What next?

Alzate seemingly has a host of different options at his disposal.

As for Sheffield United, there are plenty of alternative candidates they could choose to bolster their midfield.

The Blades have been busy on the transfer front over recent times and have brought in the likes of Sam McCallum, Jamie Shackleton, Callum O’Hare and Kieffer Moore to boost their squad.

They kick-start the new season with an away trip to Deepdale next Friday to face Preston.