Sheffield United make surprise midfielder call after QPR departure

Sheffield United have decided to let Andre Dozzell search for a new club elsewhere despite a successful trial, The Star has reported.

Sheffield United have been focusing heavily on the free transfer market this summer as Chris Wilder looks to rebuild his squad before the new season.

Signings for fees have been made but with takeover talks ongoing and uncertainty persisting, the preference has been to strike deals without sizeable cash sums involved. As such, free agents have been on the radar, with midfielder Andre Dozzell among them.

The 25-year-old is available for nothing after moving on from QPR and it seemed earlier this week that the Blades were lining up their move. Wilder spoke highly of Dozzell after his impressive trial.

However, in a surprise development, The Star reports that the former Ipswich Town man is unlikely to be involved in Friday night’s pre-season clash between Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town after he was freed to continue his search for a new club elsewhere.

The report adds the Blades’ coaching staff were keen on offering Dozzell a deal.

The reason behind this fresh development remains unknown, but it will certainly have caught many off guard after his pre-season displays.

Heading elsewhere

Given the need for midfield reinforcements at Sheffield United, Dozzell’s status as a free agent and his impressive trial stint with the club, it seemed all the signs were pointing towards the departed QPR man earning a deal in the Steel City.

This development is one that will surprise many and given that the club’s coaching staff were claimed to be keen on offering him a deal, it may well raise questions among supporters.

Nevertheless, Dozzell will now turn his attention to finding a new home elsewhere.

He has spent the vast majority of his career at Championship level so will likely have other opportunities to stay in the second-tier. He’ll be at a good level of fitness having spent time with the Blades and his impressive performances there may see him attract some good offers.

Current midfield options

As things stand, the middle of the park is a fairly well-stocked area for Sheffield United.

However, digging beneath the surface, that could change. For starters, Tom Davies isn’t fit to feature at the start of the new campaign and star men Gustavo Hamer and Vini Souza continue to draw interest from elsewhere.

It also remains to be seen just what the future holds for Ismaila Coulibaly given his limited game time in Blades colours since signing.

Oliver Arblaster, Andre Brooks and Anis Slimane are the other midfield options, while Callum O’Hare could play deeper if required and the versatile Jamie Shackleton may also be deployed in the middle.