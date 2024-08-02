Key man sold: 3 QPR transfers that could be confirmed this month

QPR are closing in on their 2024/25 campaign curtain-raiser, but there remains a focus on potential transfer business at Loftus Road.

QPR are looking to enjoy a stronger 2024/25 season in the Championship after staving off relegation under the lead of Marti Cifuentes last season.

The Rs looked to be on course for a drop to League One but the popular Spaniard came in and turned the tide in West London. Now, with more hope for the future, Cifuentes is looking to take the side further up the Championship table.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

Transfer business will be key to their success and while positive business has been done, more signings are needed.

We’re now in the final month of the window, and it looks as though there are some QPR deals that could be closed out. With that said, here are three transfers that could be confirmed that Loftus Road in August…

Frabotta joins from Juventus

One area that QPR look set for a change is left-back. Reports emerged earlier this week stating the Championship side are keen on Juventus fringe man Gianluca Frabotta.

The 25-year-old Italian is down the pecking order with the Old Lady but after a strong spell with Serie B side Cosenza over the second half of last season, he looks set to earn a move to Loftus Road.

The most recent reports over the matter have said Rangers are set to sign Frabotta despite late interest from Championship rivals Watford.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: MASSIMO PINCA/REUTERS.

Paal departs

As a by-product of the Frabotta swoop, it seems inevitable that key man Kenneth Paal moves on.

The aforementioned Watford have been on the trail of the Suriname international and as he enters the last year of his contract, QPR look set to cash in while they can and avoid losing him on a free transfer.

His exit will be a blow given the influential role he has played on the left since signing under Michael Beale. However, it makes for smart business, and should Frabotta’s arrival be confirmed, it might not be long after that Paal makes his move away, potentially to Vicarage Road.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Long-term target Varane signs

Last but not least is Jonathan Varane, whose name QPR fans may well be growing tired of.

Links between the West Londoners and French midfielder Varane first emerged in January and speculation has persisted this summer. Twists, tails and conflicting reports have followed, and it has been said that Rangers are still in negotiations with Sporting Gijon over a deal for the star, who has already agreed personal terms on a four-year deal.

Should the move go through, Varane will plug a gap in the middle of the park for Cifuentes and may well end persisting speculation over potential midfield additions this summer.