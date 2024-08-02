Preston North End battling fellow Championship side in pursuit of 26-year-old

Preston are in the hunt for some more new faces between now and the end of the transfer window later this month. They are preparing for the start of the new Championship season and face newly relegated Sheffield United at Deepdale in their opening fixture next Friday.

Sidebeh, 26, joined St Johnstone in January and has since adapted well to life in the Scottish Premiership. He scored five goals in 15 games for the Saints in the second-half of the last campaign to help them preserve their top flight status and avoid relegation to the Scottish Championship under former Scotland boss Craig Levein.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Football Insider claim he has emerged on the radar of the Lilywhites and they could watch him on Monday against Aberdeen. League rivals Swansea City have also been mentioned in the report along with Hibernian.

Preston eye attacker

Preston could see Sidebeh as someone to bolster their attacking options and give them more competition and depth up top.

The Lancashire side have delved into the market so far to bring in Sam Greenwood on loan from Leeds United and Stefán Teitur Þórðarson from Silkeborg. Lowe is being patient with his recruitment as he waits for the right targets to become available.

In terms of outgoings, the likes of Alan Browne, Ben Woodburn, Greg Cunningham, Lewis Leigh and Patrick Bauer have left to free up space and funds in their squad to pave the way for new additions. Meanwhile, winger Liam Millar has returned to FC Basel after his loan spell.

Sidebeh was playing in non-league up until this year. The Gambia-born man played in his native country for Marimoo FC and Gambia Ports Authority FC before moving over to England.

He had spells at AFC Blackpool, Cheadle Heath Nomads and Warrington Rylands before St Johnstone took a gamble on him this past winter.

The Saints could now face a battle to keep hold of him. They are under no pressure to sell him just yet though as he is under contract until 2026 at McDiarmid Park so they can wait for the right offer to come in for his signature.

What next for Preston

Time will tell whether Preston make an official offer for Sidebeh.

His pace and power could be a useful weapon for Lowe’s side if they are to get him in the end. However, there would be question marks over his lack of experience at their level.