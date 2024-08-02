Preston North End loan exits on the cards as Ryan Lowe shares update

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has said they ‘will’ let some youngsters leave on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Preston are keen for some players to get some first-team experience somewhere else ahead of the new 2024/25 season. They are preparing for another year in the Championship and some more exits are on the cards before the deadline.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The Lilywhites aren’t rushing into any potential deals though and will wait for the right clubs to come in. They also need to decide who to offload and who to keep and have some big decisions to make.

In this latest update regarding potential temporary exits, Lowe has said, as per a report by the Lancashire Evening Post: “Yeah, later on. Listen, we are on with a couple of things. The window doesn’t shut until August 30, so we’ve got a bit of time to finalise potential deals. We don’t want to wait too long, but yeah, once the time is right to let the youngsters go, we will let them go.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Preston have a few individuals in their squad who would benefit from getting some regular first-team football elsewhere.

James Pradic, Kitt Nelson, Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, Kian Taylor, Theo Mawene, Josh Seary and Kaeydn Kamara fall into that category.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Left-back Kian Best made 14 appearances in the last campaign after rising up through the academy which proves there is a pathway into the first-team for the club’s young prospects.

ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of outings that have already happened, Preston have waved goodbye to Alan Browne, Greg Cunningham, Ben Woodburn, Lewis Leigh and Patrick Bauer. Their exits have freed up space and funds in their ranks to pave the way for new arrivals.

A few have found clubs already too on free transfers. Browne has joined league rivals Sunderland, Woodburn has dropped into League Two to sign for Salford City and Leigh has been snapped up by Football League new boys Bromley after their National League play-off final win over Solihull Moors. Meanwhile, winger Liam Millar has returned to FC Basel after his loan spell.

Lowe’s side are being patient with their incoming recruitment as they wait for the right targets to become available.

They have brought in attacking midfielder Sam Greenwood on loan from Leeds United to bolster their attacking department. He spent last term with Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, Iceland international Stefán Teitur Þórðarson from Silkeborg has also arrived at Deepdale.

What next for Preston North End?

Preston have until the end of August to conclude any deals.

They face newly relegated Sheffield United in their first game of the new season next Friday.