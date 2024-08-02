24-year-old still with Portsmouth despite summer contract decision

Portsmouth released Ryan Schofield at the end of last season but remains with the club for rehabilitation, Joe Prodomo has confirmed

Portsmouth made the decision to let go of a whole host of players at the end of last season following their long-awaited promotion from League One.

Some decisions caught the Fratton Park faithful off guard. Sean Raggett and Joe Rafferty were two vastly experienced players and popular figures to be let go.

Image courtesy of: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS.

However, among those perhaps expected to be released was goalkeeper Ryan Schofield.

He was signed to cover for number one Will Norris but upon Matt Macey’s arrival in January, the former Huddersfield Town man dropped to third choice. As such, there wasn’t much surprise when it was decided his contract would not be renewed.

Intriguingly though, it has emerged that Schofield remains with Portsmouth.

The News reports that the 24-year-old has been going through rehabilitation with Pompey as he recovers from an elbow injury. Speaking to the local outlet, goalkeeper coach Joe Prodomo confirmed this is not with a view to a new deal, but they will help him get fit and find his next club.

He explained:

“We’ll keep working to get Ryan up to speed as quickly as possible – then do what we can to help him find his next step.

“He’s welcome to stay with us as long as he needs to. It’s a long way from home for Ryan, so maybe he can find something closer that works for him.

“He was a credit to himself last season, whether in the squad or out of it, injured or fit, so deserves that from us.”

The next step

Released players recovering from injury are often given the chance to continue their road back to fitness with their clubs, barring a swoop from someone else.

Portsmouth are doing the right thing by Schofield and it will hopefully set him up well to return to action fairly soon after he joins his next club, whoever that may be.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

After being let go by Pompey following a tough one-year stay, it will be intriguing to see just where the ‘keeper winds up. He played Championship football with Huddersfield Town and has had loans with the likes of Hibernian and Notts County in previous years.

An EFL stay will be on his radar and clubs in League One and Two could offer him a shot at redemption.

The month ahead

Portsmouth begin their Championship campaign against Leeds United next Saturday. John Mousinho and co will be laser focused on that tough opening game, but business off the pitch is important too.

A new striker is being sought after Colby Bishop’s shock heart surgery while additions in other areas are on the shopping list too.

Another goalkeeper wouldn’t go amiss as further cover for Norris and Jordan Archer. The heart of defence could do with bolstering and a midfielder could be welcomed through the doors too.

It’s an important August for Pompey, so they’ll be hoping to come out the other end pleased with their work on the pitch and in the transfer market.