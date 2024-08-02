Striker set for medical ahead of proposed Portsmouth transfer

Portsmouth are on the verge of signing Esbjerg fB star Elias Sorensen with the Dane set to undergo a medical today, as per The News

Portsmouth were dealt a shock blow earlier this week when it was confirmed that talisman Colby Bishop would be facing a spell on the sidelines after immediate heart surgery.

The striker was key in Pompey’s title-winning 2023/24 season but after routine checks highlighted an issue, the decision has been made for Bishop to go under the knife.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Of course, the priority has been ensuring that Bishop gets the treatment he requires. It will be hoped he can make a full recovery and return to the pitch for John Mousinho and co as soon as safely possible.

In football terms though, the situation has caused a rethink for Portsmouth. They’ve had to turn to the transfer market for a new option up top, and reports have claimed Danish hotshot Elias Sorensen has been identified as the man for the job.

Now, amid persisting speculation, The News states Sorensen is in the country and set to undergo his medical today.

Personal terms will not be an issue with the 24-year-old’s Fratton Park transfer seemingly on the verge of completion.

A gem uncovered

It remains to be seen whether Portsmouth can seal the Sorensen deal without any late hitches, and if sealed, just what the former Newcastle United man can do in the Championship.

However, judging by his time in Denmark, Pompey may well have uncovered a gem.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Sorensen was prolific in the Newcastle youth setup but loans with Blackpool and Carlisle United as a youngster failed to bear fruit. A spell in Holland with Almere City was more successful, but the real success has come since a permanent move to Esbjerg fB.

There, Sorensen has managed a thoroughly impressive 43 goals and 22 assists in 84 games. After notching 26 goals and 15 assists last season, he’s started the new campaign with a goal and four assists in just two outings.

Such a record in front of goal should have him well-equipped for the step up, where he will offer his services to Portsmouth as either a striker or left-winger.

Existing goalscorers

The move for Sorensen looks to plug the gap left by Bishop’s absence but Portsmouth still have other dangerous forwards who will be keen to take this chance to hit form.

Kusini Yengi and Christian Saydee are the two options up top, with excitement over just what the former can offer in the Championship after a strong first season on the south coast.

Wingers Josh Murphy, Paddy Lane and Sam Silvera will be keen to impress, as will Callum Lang.

Mousinho will need his attackers to step up in the absence of Bishop but Sorensen’s impending arrival will help too.