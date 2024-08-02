Manchester City midfielder agrees League One loan move

Manchester City and Peterborough United struck business last summer with young defender Jadel Katongo heading to London Road on a season-long deal.

The City prospect mainly offered his services at right-back, locking down the starting spot after Peter Kioso was recalled by Rotherham United. He managed two goals and three assists in 42 games for the Posh, also playing at centre-back and right-back.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Now, it seems the Premier League giants and the League One promotion hopefuls are set to do business once again.

Writing on X, reporter Pete O’Rourke states that Manchester City midfielder Jacob Wright has agreed to join Peterborough United on a temporary basis ahead of the new campaign.

It remains to be seen whether the temporary deal runs until January or for the full duration of the 2024/25 season, but Wright’s impending move to London Road presents another promising acquisition for Darren Ferguson and co.

The Posh are highly regarded for their development of young players, both from their academy and those signed from lower leagues. Loans aren’t quite as regular for them, but after Katongo’s success, they look set to strike up the Manchester City link once more.

More on Wright

18-year-old midfielder Wright is among the numerous highly-rated Manchester City prospects to have made first-team appearances at a young age. He’s featured twice for Pep Guardiola’s side, though much of his action has been with the U18s and U21s.

He primarily plays as a defensive midfielder but also offers his services at right-back. Wright has even played at centre-back on a handful of occasions.

Should the Peterborough United move go through, this will be his first shot at regular first-team football.

It’s a big step up from the youth levels to League One, but someone of Wright’s technical ability will be backed for success under the watchful eye at a club renowned for their work with young players.

Posh’s chances next season

After losing some key players, there is perhaps a little more scepticism around Peterborough United heading into the new campaign than there usually is.

The headline departures have been young stars Ronnie Edwards and Harrison Burrows, who have moved to Southampton and Sheffield United respectively. Free transfer exits for Josh Knight and Jonson Clarke-Harris also leave notable gaps in the squad.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

There’s been the usual exciting additions at London Road too though. Manchester City prospect Wright looks set to follow Chris Conn-Clarke, Rio Adebisi, Cian Hayes, Jack Sparkes, Abraham Odoh, Oscar Wallin and George Nevett through the doors at London Road.

A push for promotion will be the aim once again, but Posh will need to see just where they stand after losing a selection of star men.