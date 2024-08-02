Free agent signs for new club following Leeds United exit

FC Halifax Town have signed Harvey Sutcliffe following his exit from Leeds United this summer, as announced by their official club website

Leeds United made the decision to cut ties with the defender following the end of last season and his contract officially expired at Elland Road in late June. He has since been weighing up his next move in the game as a free agent.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

Sutcliffe, 20, has recently been on trial with FC Halifax Town and has now put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal with the Yorkshire outfit, with the option of a further 12 months on top of that. They are preparing for the start of the new National League season.

Their boss Chris Millington has told the Halifax Courier: “Really positive addition to the group, he’s a lad we’ve known about for a long time, in particular Coops, who worked with him at Leeds United and was very positive about him when we knew he was becoming available.

“He can play at right-back predominantly but also left-back and also will be willing to do a job at centre-half if required. He fits our recruitment model – he’s a talented player who needs the right environment to get the best out of him so we’re really looking forward to seeing him develop over the next couple of years and show what he can do at The Shay.”

Departed Leeds United man lands new home

As Millington alluded to, Sutcliffe can play on either side as a full-back and in the middle of the backline as a centre-back if needed. His versatility should come in handy for FC Halifax Town.

In addition, he is young and has plenty of time on his side to develop in the future and potentially get back into the Football League.

Image courtesy of: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS.

The Keighley-born man has been on the books at Leeds United for his whole career to date.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Thorp Arch and has been a regular for the Whites at various different youth levels over recent years.

They offered him his first professional contract in 2022 that expired this year.

Sutcliffe made 34 competitive appearances for Leeds United’s Under-18’s and then featured on 29 occasions for the Under-21’s more recently.

However, he never made a first-team appearance for the Championship club.

What now?

Sutcliffe will be looking to get plenty of game time with FC Halifax Town.

He wasn’t the only player to leave Leeds United following last term. More senior players like Luke Ayling, Jamie Shackleton, Lewis Bate, Cody Drameh and Ian Poveda also left.

The Whites face League One champions Portsmouth on the opening day next weekend as they aim to start with three points on their own patch.