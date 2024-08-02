Hull City defender target eyed by La Liga side

Hull City target Scott McKenna has emerged on the radar of Las Palmas following his exit from Nottingham Forest, according to reporter Matteo Moretto on X

Hull City are keen on landing the centre-back this summer as they hunt for a replacement for Jacob Greaves, as per a report by HullLive. However, they now face competition from La Liga in pursuit of his signature.

Image courtesy of: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS.

McKenna, 27, officially saw his contract at Nottingham Forest expire at the end of last month and is weighing up his options as a free agent. As per The Telegraph, he has already rejected the chance to join Cardiff City.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan at FC Copenhagen and made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Danish Superliga outfit, 13 of which came in the league.

In this latest update regarding his situation, journalist Moretto has claimed on X that Las Palmas have emerged as a new potential suitor. They have already signed striker Oli McBurnie after his deal at Sheffield United ran out.

Hull City need more signings and McKenna would be a useful addition if they were able to get him.

However, the emergence of Las Palmas’ interest is a blow for the Tigers and the chance to play in the top flight in Spain doesn’t come around very often.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

McKenna, who is a Scotland international with 37 caps under his belt, was at Euro 2024 with his country in Germany in June.

He started his career at Aberdeen and rose up through the academy ranks of the Scottish Premiership outfit.

The Angus-born man was a regular for the Dons at various different youth levels before going on to play 118 games for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Ayr United and Alloa Athletic.

Nottingham Forest lured him down the border in 2020 and he went on to make 106 outings for the Reds, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League under former manager Steve Cooper in 2022.

His game time at The City Ground dried up in the top flight though, hence why he was loaned out to FC Copenhagen, and he was allowed to leave for nothing this summer.

What next?

Las Palmas are being linked and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see McKenna follow McBurnie to Gran Canaria.

Speaking the the Press and Journal, he has said: “It is the first time I have been in this situation. It is a bit strange. You are training yourself and trying to keep fit when other teams are back on pre-season. The season will start for different leagues in the next week or two. I just need to trust the process and I’m sure something will come up in the next few weeks.”