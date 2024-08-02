Free agent snapped up by EFL side after Peterborough United exit

Chesterfield have decided to snap up the defender after his recent trial spell. He played for the League Two new boys in recent pre-season friendlies against Alfreton Town, Sheffield United and Derby County.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Daley-Campbell, 23, cut ties with Peterborough United at the end of last season and has now found himself a new club. He has penned a one-year deal with the Spirerites, with the club holding the option of a further 12 months on top of that.

He has told their website: “I’m delighted to finally get it sorted. It’s such a big club and a great platform for me. I’m buzzing to get it done. Since being on trial here, the gaffer and the staff have been fantastic with me and it just feels right.

“I’m excited to learn more about the town, the club and the supporters and really get involved. I just want to get going now, I’m ready for it.”

Their assistant manager Danny Webb has said: “We’re pleased to have him. He is a top lad and a very good player, who will provide good competition for the right-back position.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Daley-Campbell has become Chesterfield’s sixth signing of the summer and will give them more competition and depth at the back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peterborough United signed him in February on a short-term deal but didn’t make an appearance for the Posh. They made the play-offs but were beaten at the semi-finals stage by eventual winners Oxford United.

Image courtesy of: CHRIS RADBURN/REUTERS.

He parted company with Cardiff City this past winter after the two parties mutually agreed to terminate his stay there. The full-back still had another year left at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Daley-Campbell joined the Bluebirds back in 2022 but made only two first-team appearances for them in all competitions.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Arsenal and was a regular for the Premier League side at various different youth levels before he left the Emirates Stadium in 2019.

The Londoner was subsequently snapped up by Leicester City after cutting ties with the Gunners and spent two years at the King Power Stadium, some of which he spent out on loan up in Scotland with Dundee to get some experience under his belt.

New challenge

Chesterfield have one more friendly to get through against Scunthorpe United of the National League North.

They then face Swindon Town in their first game next Friday as they look to start with a win before a Carabao Cup away trip to Derby County.