Chesterfield casting eyes over defender after Cardiff City exit

Chesterfield have been taking a look at Xavier Benjamin following his exit from Cardiff City , as detailed in a report by the Derbyshire Times

Chesterfield are casting their eyes over the youngster on trial as they weigh up a potential move. They are preparing for life back in League Two following their promotion from the National League and will be looking to carry their momentum on.

Benjamin, 20, cut ties with Cardiff City at the end of last season after the Championship side deciding against extending his contract. He officially became a free agent in late June and will be considering his options in the game.

As per the Derbyshire Times, he has been on trial with the Spirerites recently. Paul Cook’s side kick-start the new season with a home clash against Swindon Town next Friday, followed by a Carabao Cup away trip to Derby County, but have friendly against Scunthorpe United to get through first.

Chesterfield have a decision to make regarding whether to land Benjamin.

If he was to join the Spirerites, he would bolster their defensive department. He is a decent age and has the potential to develop in the future.

Benjamin can play at right-back, centre-back and in midfield if needed so his versatility could come in handy for Cook.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Fulham and was a regular for the Whites at various different youth levels.

The prospect then moved to Wales to join Cardiff City in 2022 and has been on the books of the Bluebirds for the past two years.

Benjamin played twice for the Bluebirds’ first-team and was also loaned out to Dunfermline Athletic in Scotland to get some experience under his belt.

He wasn’t the only player to leave Cardiff City after last term. Romaine Sawyers, Sheyi Ojo, Rohan Luthra and Oliver Denham departed, along with fellow youngsters such as James Crole, Ryan Kavanagh, Kyle Kenniford, Caleb Hughes, Finlay Johnson, Jai Semenyo and Chanka Zimba to free up space and funds to pave the way for new arrivals.

Meanwhile, loan players such as Nathaniel Phillips, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Josh Bowler, Karlan Grant and Famara Diédhiou returned to their parent clubs.

What next?

Chesterfield have delved into the market so far to bring in Kane Drummond, Paddy Madden, Tim Akinola, Chey Dunkley, Lewis Gordon and most recently Vontae Daley-Campbell to freshen up their squad.

They stormed to the fifth tier title and will fancy their chances of doing well in the division above.

The Spirerites have an experienced manager in Cook and he has had spells in the past at Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town.