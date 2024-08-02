Cardiff City optimistic they can beat Hull City to Premier League loan signing

Cardiff City are keen on landing the Premier League man on a temporary basis as they look to continue their recruitment drive. They are preparing for another year in the Championship under the guidance of Erol Bulut.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Robertson, 21, spent time with Portsmouth last season to get some experience under his belt and made 27 appearances in all competitions, 23 of which came in the league, as they went on to win the League One title under John Mousinho.

Hull City have been linked with him recently, as per BBC reporter Rob Phillips on X.

However, in this latest update, the Bluebirds are said to be confident about winning the race for his signature. Bulut has said: “Let’s see how the situation will end.

“I don’t know about other offers but he is an interesting player. He has quality, is a good player, so it is normal he has offers. We shall see.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Cardiff City could see Robertson as someone to inject more quality into their midfield ranks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robertson moved over to England from Australia in 2015 and initially played for Manchester United.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

He switched to Manchester City after a couple of years and has been on the books at the Etihad Stadium since then.

The Australia international, who has two caps under his belt so far in his career, has never made a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Robertson was loaned out for the first time by the North West outfit to Ross County in the Scottish Premiership to get some experience.

He then linked up with Portsmouth last year and was a hit at Fratton Park before injury struck.

Manchester City now have a big decision to make on what to do with him next and if he is allowed to depart again, they need to find the right home.

What next for Cardiff City

Cardiff City will fancy their chances of being dark horses in the upcoming campaign.

They have made a few impressive signings so far and could be a force to be reckoned with.

Winger Chris Willock from QPR, defender Calum Chambers and striker Wilfried Kanga from Hertha Berlin have arrived at the Cardiff City Stadium, with more potentially on the way.

The Bluebirds have until the end of the month to bring in more players.

Up first for them is a home clash against Sunderland next weekend as they look to start with a win.