22-year-old Burnley star wanted by Premier League clubs

Burnley centre-back Maxime Esteve is attracting interest from Premier League clubs including Wolves, according to Fabrizio Romano

Burnley are preparing to head back down to the Championship after a thoroughly disappointing one-year stay in the Premier League.

As often is the case with relegated clubs, the Clarets will be widely expected to lose some key players over the final month of the campaign. Nevertheless, Scott Parker will be hopeful of maintaining a squad capable of pushing for an immediate top-flight return.

There weren’t many to do so, but French defender Maxime Esteve made a decent impression last time around. He was in on loan from Montpellier for the second half of the season and saw the move made permanent earlier this summer.

However, there is now interest in taking the Burnley man back to the Premier League.

Writing on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Esteve could be ‘one to watch’ with top-flight clubs exploring a move for the 22-year-old. Specifically, Wolves have made contact regarding the defender.

In his half-season stay at Turf Moor, Esteve appeared 16 times in the Premier League. Prior to the move, he had spent this entire career with Montpellier, coming through their academy and into the first-team.

Back to the Premier League?

As touched on before, Esteve played well in the Premier League despite the struggles Burnley endured. As such, an opportunistic side could look to pounce and get him through the door.

He’s played at a top-flight level his entire career, appearing 59 times in Ligue 1 before his Lancashire move. It means a drop to the Championship may not be on his radar, especially having seen his stock rise since joining the Clarets.

Few will dispute him if he decides to push for a Premier League move, though time will tell whether a move comes to fruition. Wolves are the only side named as it stands, but they may have a battle yet as clubs monitor the Frenchman’s situation.

On the plus side, if Esteve is to move, Burnley would likely get a decent fee for a promising, left-footed centre-back with top-tier experience.

Top players on the move?

Given some of the players on Burnley’s books, it might have been thought that more big assets would have moved on by now, especially given how bloated their squad is barely a week before the season begins.

However, as it stands, Arijanet Muric is the biggest sale, moving to Ipswich Town. Charlie Taylor left on a free transfer, but there haven’t been many notable departures so far.

That could change as the crunch period of the window nears though.

James Trafford and Sander Berge are the two biggest assets on the books but it remains to be seen if they move on after the drop to the Championship.