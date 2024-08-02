3 Daniel Armstrong alternatives Bolton Wanderers must eye amid rival transfer interest

Bolton Wanderers were believed to have seen bids rejected for Armstrong earlier in the window, though Marc Iles’ report for The Bolton News rebuffed that claim.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

Iles stated that Ian Evatt’s side had made enquiries over the Scotsman, but that negotiations had not yet necessarily reached the bidding stage.

Earlier in the week, however, reporter Alan Nixon suggested via his Patreon that ‘other clubs’ were now in for Armstrong when replying to a subscriber question.

Here, we put forward three similar alternatives that Bolton Wanderers must consider should they not land their target…

Scott Wright – Rangers

A player who has already been strongly linked with a move to the Championship this summer, Wright could provide an ambitious target for the League One outfit.

The 26-year-old, who is a graduate of Aberdeen’s academy, has been with Rangers since 2021. Now seemingly surplus to requirements, it seems that the English Football League hosts his likely destination.

Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Preston North End are all keen according to reporter Darren Witcoop, whilst Plymouth Argyle are also in the mix, as per David Edgar via the Heart and Hand Patreon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bolton Wanderers may face an uphill battle if they decide to declare interest, though they would still be wise to try their luck.

Image courtesy of: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS.

Vicente Besuijen – Aberdeen

Sticking in Scotland for the next name on our list, Dutch winger Besuijen could fit the bill for Evatt’s men.

The 23-year-old spent time with both Ajax and Roma in his youth career, though had his breakthrough with ADO Den Haag before Aberdeen pounced to sign him.

Besuijen has spent time on loan with Excelsior Rotterdam and Emmen in recent years, shining for the latter last season as he returned eight goals and one assist in 19 appearances. A promising wide player with plenty of potential to grow into, he would be a great option for Bolton Wanderers to consider.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Femi Azeez – Reading

Already linked with the Trotters this summer, Azeez would be a very tidy addition if a deal could be reached.

In early July, a report by AllNigerianSoccer claimed that Millwall were in advanced negotiations for the 23-year-old ahead of Bolton Wanderers. A month has now passed, however, and there has been no further update.

The Englishman has proven his quality in the third tier, and could prove to be a shrewd piece of business with less than a year remaining on his contract at Reading.

If Evatt’s reported interest was genuine, then revisiting a move for Azeez would be a no-brainer.