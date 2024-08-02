Blackburn Rovers, Blackburn Rovers player in negotiations over potential loan exit

2 August 2024
Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jake Garrett in talks with Bristol Rovers over a potential loan move, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers could let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some regular game time under his belt. Bristol Rovers are preparing for the new League One season under former Exeter City and Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Garrett, 21, has been on the books at Ewood Park for the last 12 years and has risen up through the academy ranks of the Lancashire outfit. Prior to his move there, he had very early spells at Merseyside pair Everton and Liverpool.

In this latest update regarding his immediate future by the Lancashire Telegraph, a switch to the Memorial Ground for the 2024/25 campaign may well be on the cards for him now. Rovers are said to be in negotiations with the Gas over the move.

Blackburn Rovers man in loan exit talks

Garrett was a regular for Blackburn Rovers at various different youth levels before breaking into the first-team picture.

The ex-England youth international penned his first professional contract in 2020 and made his senior debut two years later in an EFL Cup clash against Bradford City in August 2022.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

He has since gone on to make 41 appearances in all competitions and has scored four goals.

Garrett played 28 matches last term and won the club’s Young Player of the Year award.

However, he is now possibly heading out on loan for the first time to continue his development at Bristol Rovers.

The player said in May, as per RoversTV: “I have worked so hard this season. Obviously, I feel like I have still got a lot to learn and develop parts of my game, but this season was a small step in the right direction and building on things.

“I knew at the start of the season that I wanted to play more games and have an impact on the team. In the first half of the season, scoring goals in the cup and getting my first Championship goal was a really big moment. I worked hard in training to get around the box and find the goals so I was really pleased with that.

“I feel like the season has been really good for me. It has been a little bit disappointing in the second half not to get as much (playing time), but we have been in a tough battle. I am ready to go for next season.”

What now?

A switch to Bristol Rovers will help Garrett get some regular minutes which he needs.

Blackburn Rovers can’t offer him that but that is not to say he doesn’t have a long-term future with John Eustace’s side.

‘Nothing is imminent’ – Report shares latest on Blackburn Rovers links to Middlesbrough and Sunderland target
