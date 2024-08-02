Birmingham City and Stoke City set sights on move for 24-year-old

Burnley have a decision to make on what to do with the centre-back between now and the end of the transfer window later this month. Birmingham City, Stoke City and Bristol City are all keeping tabs on his situation as they eye up a potential swoop.

McNally, 24, spent last season on loan with the Potters and they are reportedly keen on bringing him back to Staffordshire. He made 41 appearances in all competitions during his time at the Bet365 Stadium, 38 of which came in the league, and he scored two goals from the back.

In this latest update regarding the player’s future at the moment, Football Insider claim he is on the radar of Steven Schumacher’s side again but they face competition from the Blues and the Robins. His contract at Turf Moor expires in June 2026.

McNally started his career at Enfield Celtic, Drogheda United and St Patrick’s Athletic in Ireland before moving over to England in 2021.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international joined Oxford United and became a key player at the Kassam Stadium.

He played 35 games for the U’s and scored four goals. His performances in League One at the time attracted the attention of Burnley and they landed him in 2022.

However, McNally hasn’t been able to break into the Clarets’ first-team since his switch to Lancashire and has played only four competitive matches.

Prior to his temporary move to Stoke City last term, he had previously had a similar spell at Coventry City and made 22 outings for the Sky Blues to get some experience.

McNally’s situation is up in the air right now and new Burnley boss Scott Parker will be weighing up what to do with him.

What next for Burnley man?

Birmingham City are being linked but find themselves in League One these days. They went down along with Rotherham United and Huddersfield.

The Blues are eyeing an immediate promotion from the third tier and could see McNally as someone to boost their defensive department. They have signed the likes of Ryan Allsop, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Alfie May recently, among others.

Stoke City know all about him following his loan spell there and could rival Chris Davies’ side now for his signature, with Bristol City also mentioned as a potential suitor.