Birmingham City keen on Liverpool youngster, could hinge on player exit

Birmingham City are amongst those interested in a move for Liverpool youngster Owen Beck, according to reporter Darren Witcoop

Birmingham City have shown an ambitious approach to the transfer market since relegation from the Championship, adding eight fresh faces to their roster so far.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

Now, reporter Darren Witcoop has claimed that the Blues are targeting another new addition in the form of Welsh left-back Beck.

The 21-year-old spent time on loan with Dundee FC last season, although Witcoop states that any possible transfer to Birmingham City may hinge on the exit of former West Ham man Emmanuel Longelo who saw his potential move to Barnsley fall through.

Owen Beck could be in the move from Liverpool before the season. Birmingham among the clubs keen on the Wales Under-21 left-back. Any deal could hinge on Manny Longelo leaving St Andrew’s after a move to Barnsley collapsed. #bcfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 2, 2024

Beck joined Liverpool’s academy from Stoke City in 2015 and worked his way through the ranks prior to his debut under Jurgen Klopp in 2021.

Following his debut, the Wales U21 international has spent several loan spells away from Anfield in order to continue his development.

He joined Portuguese outfit Famalicao on what was supposed to be a season-long loan at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign, though was recalled without making an appearance and instead sent to Bolton Wanderers.

Image courtesy of: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS.

Beck linked up with Dundee FC the following season, though was recalled in January due to an injury crisis at his parent club and made his Premier League debut prior to returning to the Scottish side to finish the campaign.

With limited opportunities available for Liverpool under new boss Arne Slot, the youngster looks set to part ways once again.

It is unclear as of yet whether Birmingham City’s pursuit of Beck is aimed at a permanent deal or a loan move, though with just two years left on his contract with the Reds, it might make a permanent switch more viable.

Regardless of the terms of the deal, the left-back role is not one that the Blues are particularly short in.

Of course, Longelo remains at the club for now albeit an exit looks likely. So, seemingly the top flight defender would act as a replacement for the wantaway 23-year-old.

However, Beck would still face stiff competition for a starting spot in the side from summer arrival Alex Cochrane and former Derby County ace Lee Buchanan.

Cochrane cost the Blues over £1m, as per Birmingham Live, so he is expected to play a big part this season, whilst Buchanan was a steady performer in the Championship during the last campaign and will likely expect adequate playing time in League One.

As Beck is 21, he is at a crucial stage of his career for development. Though Cochrane, 24, and Buchanan, 23, could have the same said about them.

Should a deal be agreed for the Liverpool academy graduate, it would certainly be interesting to see how Chris Davies planned on using the trio throughout the upcoming season.