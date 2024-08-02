Barnsley could launch move for Arsenal man

Barnsley could move for Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein before the end of the transfer window, as detailed in a report by the Barnsley Chronicle

Barnsley are in the market for a new ‘keeper as they prepare for the start of the new League One season. They were beaten in the play-offs at the semi-finals stage by Bolton Wanderers last term and have since turned to former Walsall and Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke as their new manager.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Hein, 22, has been on the books at Arsenal since 2018 and has played once for their first-team in a League Cup clash against fellow Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion a couple of years ago. He has been loaned out by the Gunners to Reading in the past to get some experience under his belt.

In this latest update regarding his situation, the Barnsley Chronicle claim he is ‘thought’ to be an ‘option’ for the Tykes as they hunt for some reinforcements. They face newly promoted Mansfield Town in their first game of the new campaign next Friday.

Barnsley target goalkeeper

Hein is an Estonia international with 30 caps under his belt. He started his career with spells in his native country at JK Loo and Nomme United before moving to England as a youngster.

Arsenal snapped him up seven years ago and he has represented the London giants at various different levels, whilst providing back-up to their senior team.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

He was given the green light to leave the Gunners on a temporary basis for the first time in January 2022 when Reading came calling.

The stopper went on to play five times for the Royals whilst they were in the Championship before heading back to his parent club.

Hein hasn’t been loaned out by Arsenal since then. He was given a new contract in June and their manager Mikel Arteta told their website: “Karl has continued to impress us with his attitude and commitment to getting better every day.

“We value being part of his continued development and I want to congratulate him on earning a new deal with the club.”

Meanwhile, their Sporting Director Edu added: “We’re very happy that Karl will continue his development as an Arsenal player. He’s an exciting prospect and a popular member of the squad. We look forward to seeing him progress to the next stage of his career.”

What now?

Hein’s chances of game time at Arsenal are slim with David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale ahead of him.

A switch to Barnsley would suit all parties involved and would boost his development.