3 left-backs West Brom must target after Conor Townsend’s Ipswich Town transfer

West Brom have seen long-serving left-back Conor Townsend depart the club, joining Premier League new boys Ipswich Town

West Brom have seen a number of regular starting XI players move on from the club this summer and experienced left-back Townsend has become the latest.

Reports of interest quickly developed and on Thursday morning, it was confirmed that the 31-year-old has moved back to the Premier League to join Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town on a permanent basis.

The move means the Baggies don’t have a single senior out-and-out left-back on the books. New signing Torbjorn Heggem can play there, but he is primarily a centre-back.

West Brom must turn their attention to bringing in a replacement before the opening day of the season next week, so here, we put forward three left-backs they need to consider…

Derry Murkin – FC Schalke

25-year-old Murkin had spent his entire career in the Netherlands before swapping FC Volendam for German giants FC Schalke last summer. He signed a three-year deal upon arrival and managed a goal and six assists in the 2. Bundesliga in the 2023/24 season.

However, after the club failed to win promotion again, a Championship side like West Brom should explore the possibility of tempting Murkin back to his birth country.

The Colchester-born left-back can play higher up as a wing-back or winger and could be a dangerous attacking threat for Carlos Corberan at The Hawthorns. He might not come cheap, but Murkin would be a fantastic addition for the Baggies.

Jamal Lewis – Newcastle United

Northern Ireland international Lewis is free to move on from Newcastle United this summer and it seems highly likely that he’ll head back to the Championship if he does make a switch.

The 26-year-old may have struggled to make an impact with Watford last season but with a permanent move, the former Norwich City man could get back to his best. He’s found success in both the Championship and Premier League before.

Newcastle won’t demand much, so be it on loan or permanently, he could be a shrewd option for West Brom.

George Cox – Free agent

Last but not least, if Corberan and co want to dip back into the free agent market, former Brighton youngster George Cox remains without a club after leaving FC Volendam of Holland.

After impressing in the Brighton youth ranks, Cox found a place for himself over in the Netherlands. Over spells with Fortuna Sittard and the aforementioned Volendam, the left-back managed eight goals and nine assists in 131 Eredivisie games.

He’s been tested at a high level on the continent and as a free agent, he could be a smart signing for West Brom as they look for more opitons at left-back.