, Tranmere Rovers casting eyes over relegated attacker

Tranmere Rovers are casting their eyes over Omari Patrick on trial, as per a report by the News & Star

Tranmere Rovers are taking a look at the attacker over pre-season as they weigh up a potential swoop. They are preparing for another year in League Two under the guidance of former Hull City, Reading and Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

Patrick, 28, is a free agent following the end of his contract at Sutton United. He spent the last campaign with the U’s in the fourth tier and couldn’t prevent them from relegation to the National League along with Forest Green Rovers.

In this latest update regarding his future by the News & Star, the Whites are considering a move and have played him in some friendlies. They finished 16th in the table last term and will be aiming to compete much higher up the division next time around as they hunt for more additions.

Patrick would be a shrewd acquisition for Tranmere Rovers if they decide to offer him a deal.

He would give them more competition and depth in attacking areas and has proved in the past he can score goals at their level.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

The Slough-born man played for Kidderminster Harriers, Barnsley and Bradford City in his early career.

Carlisle United signed him in 2019 after he had loan spells at Yeovil Town and Wrexham.

He went on to score seven goals in 47 matches for the Cumbrians during his first stint there before Burton Albion lured him to League One.

Patrick struggled to make an impact with the Brewers though and returned to Brunton Park shortly after.

The forward found his feet once against with Carlisle United and fired 14 goals in 62 matches. He helped them gain promotion to the third tier against the odds last year under Paul Simpson and scored in the play-off final at Wembley against Stockport County.

However, he decided to leave Cumbria 12 months ago after they went up and subsequently dropped back into the bottom division with Sutton United.

Patrick’s move to the U’s didn’t really work out in the end and they finished in the bottom two under Steve Morison. He was able to score six goals though.

What now?

Tranmere Rovers need to decide whether to land him. If they don’t, he will have to look at other options.

The Whites start the new season with a home clash against Notts County next weekend. In the meantime though, they have one more friendly to get through against Wigan Athletic.