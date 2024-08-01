Hibs may be forced to wait as Championship side mull over player’s future

Swansea City are yet to decide whether to offload Mykola Kukharevych at this stage amid interest from Hibernian, as per a report by BBC Sport

Swansea City are short of options up front and are reluctant to leave themselves even shorter if they let the attacker head out the exit door. Therefore, Hibs may have to wait on this particular transfer pursuit.

Image courtesy of: REBECCA NADEN/REUTERS.

Kukharevych, 23, joined the Swans in July last year but has struggled to make an impact in the Championship. In fact, he is yet to start a game for his current side and scored only once in 13 appearances in all competitions.

His contract at the Swansea.com Stadium expires in 2026 but his future is up in the air right now. The Edinburgh Evening News have recently claimed Hibs are keen on bringing him back following his loan spell in the 2022/23 campaign.

He was a hit during his stint in Edinburgh and scored five goals in 15 games. However, David Gray’s side might have to bide their time with BBC Sport claiming it is ‘unclear’ whether Swansea City will allow him to leave right now.

Kukharevych’s move to Swansea City hasn’t worked out and a change of scene could do him good ahead of next term.

He was a hit during his time at Hibs so a return there could help him find his shooting boots again.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

The ex-Ukraine youth international, who most recently played for his country at Under-23’s level, was signed by the Welsh club to add more competition and depth to their striking department but hasn’t been able to break into their team.

He started his career with spells as a youngster at FC Volyn Lutsk and Rukh Lviv before moving to France when Troyes came calling in 2021.

Kukharevych played only twice during his time at Stade de l’Aube and was loaned out to OH Leuven and Hibs to get some experience.

Swansea City then snapped him up permanently but it remains to be seen whether he will be staying put with Luke Williams’ side now.

Offloading Kukharevych would free up space and funds in the Swans’ ranks to pave the way for new arrivals.

What next for Swansea City

The Swans don’t have many strikers though and can’t really afford to let anyone else leave.

They have been patient with their recruitment over recent times as they wait for the right players to become available.

Their first game of the season is a tricky away trip to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough.