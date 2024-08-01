Sunderland among clubs keeping tabs on 23-year-old midfielder

Sunderland boss Regis Le bris will be looking to make more of a mark on his squad over the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

The start of the season may be a little over a week away, but the black Cats still have the rest of August to bring fresh faces to the Stadium of Light. In a bid to push back up the Championship table, the French manager needs backing with more of his own signings.

A striker will be high up on the list of priorities on Wearside but it seems a new midfielder is also under consideration, with a fresh link emerging.

According to Foot Mercato, Sunderland are among the numerous admirers of USL Dunkerque standout Enzo Bardeli.

The 23-year-old thoroughly impressed for the Ligue 2 side last season, managing three goals and five assists in 39 games while playing as an attacking or central midfielder.

Such form has caught the eye with Real Vallodolid, Lecce, FC Metz, AZ Alkmaar, Atlanta United and unnamed clubs from Germany and Ligue 1 all claimed to be keeping tabs on Bardeli.

The rumoured Sunderland target joined Dunkerque from LOSC Lille in 2021 and has two years remaining on his contract.

Another French raid?

Sunderland have a large contingency of French players and if claims of Bardeli interest are to develop into anything serious, it could grow stronger yet.

It’s a market well known to owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and his club hierarchy, so it would not be a surprise if more players come in from the talent-rich region before the window slams shut at the end of August.

Timothee Pembele, Pierre Ekwah, Abdoullah Ba and Adil Aouchiche are all French while striker Eliezer Mayenda is of that descent too.

Le Bris will know the market well and have an idea of which players could be well-equipped to find joy in the Championship, with Bardeli seemingly among them.

Attacking midfield options

Barring a number of exits, some would argue a move for Bardeli is not a needed one.

In his primary position of attacking midfield, Sunderland already have Jobe Bellingham, Aouchiche, Elliot Embleton and Chris Rigg on the books. Ian Poveda can play there too while Alan Browne has operated in more advanced roles before.

The central midfield roles, there’s Browne and Rigg again alongside Dan Neil, Jay Matete and Ekwah.

Without some departures, a move for Bardeli could leave Le Bris with an overcrowded midfield department. Time will tell just what comes of the link though with plenty of clubs claimed to be keen on the talented midfielder.