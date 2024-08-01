Stoke City poised to make 27-year-old their next addition

Stoke City are keen on making the midfielder their latest summer addition as they prepare for the start of the new season. He has been made available for transfer by fellow Championship side Cardiff City and was left out of their pre-season trip to Austria, as per a report by BBC Sport.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Wintle, 27, still has two years left on his contract at the Cardiff City Stadium running until June 2026. However, he has fallen out of favour under their manager Erol Bulut and is expected to head out the exit door in the near future for a fresh start.

In this latest update regarding his future by Witcoop on X, the Potters are poised to see off competition from Blackburn Rovers to lure him to the Bet365 Stadium. They delved into the market on Wednesday to sign striker Sam Gallagher.

Stoke City poised to land target

Stoke City could see Wintle as someone to add more competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park.

The Cheshire-born man actually had a spell in the academy of the Potters as a youngster before switching to Alsager Town.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

He broke into the first-team of the non-league outfit as a youngster before Crewe Alexandra landed him in 2015.

The Railwaymen’s gamble on him worked out in the end and he became a key player for the League Two club.

Wintle made 186 appearances in all competitions and chipped in with 11 goals, helping the Alex gain promotion to League One under their former manager David Artell back in 2020.

Cardiff City swooped for him in 2021 and he has played 112 matches for the Bluebirds, as well as having a loan stint away at Blackpool.

His time in Wales appears to be over now though and he is now set for a new move.

Where now for Stoke City target?

Despite interest from Blackburn Rovers, Wintle could now head back to Stoke City.

He could turn out to be a shrewd addition for the Staffordshire outfit as he is experienced and has that local connection as well.

Steven Schumacher’s side have signed Viktor Johansson, Ben Gibson, Wiktor Gromek and Eric-Junior Bocat to bolster their ranks, as well as Gallagher from Blackburn Rovers.

They have also seen the likes of Tyrese Campbell, D’Margio Wright-Phillips, Wesley and Ciaran Clark head out of the exit door to clear space and funds in their ranks.

The Potters face a home clash against Coventry City on the opening day next weekend.