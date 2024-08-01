Sheffield Wednesday prospect subject of League One loan enquiry

Sheffield Wednesday have made a whole host of signings over the course of the summer window so far.

The numerous arrivals at Hillsborough may well pave the way for some to move on over the final month of the window. Danny Rohl will want to end the summer with a streamlined squad that isn’t too bloated but is prepared in the event of injury problems.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

The goalkeeper position has been one of focus with James Beadle returning for a second stint and veteran Ben Hamer coming in to offer and competition in goal. They’ve joined top youngster Pierce Charles in the goalkeeper’s union in the Steel City.

Beadle and Hamer’s arrivals have raised questions over Charles’ fate, and the Sheffield Wednesday starlet has been drawing interest from League One.

The Star reports that third-tier new boys Crawley Town have made an enquiry over a potential loan deal for the Northern Irish starlet. No final decision has been made by the Owls, but it seems Charles is needed as things stand.

Summer signing Hamer is out injured, so Charles will likely be second in command behind Beadle.

One for later in the window?

For the time being, Sheffield Wednesday look as though they need Charles.

With Hamer sidelined, the former Manchester City prospect will be the cover and competition for Beadle. Letting him go now would mean relying upon an academy player to take up that mantle until their former Watford and Derby County shot-stopper returns.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

However, providing Hamer isn’t out for the long-term or his issue isn’t persisting, perhaps the door will open for Charles to move onto another club later in the window.

Many feel he’s ready for a shot at regular first-team football and a loan move would offer him that. Those chances could be hard to come by at Wednesday, but they won’t want to leave themselves short in the goalkeeping department by sanctioning a move despite needing him.

Better elsewhere?

If Sheffield Wednesday were to let Charles go out, Crawley Town might not be the best destination.

Yes, the Red Devils developed players well last season. Corey Addai was among those, coming in and starring under Scott Lindsey before making a move to fellow promotion-winners Stockport County.

However, Crawley have already replaced him it seems. Joe Wollacott has signed on a permanent basis from Hibernian, and with Ryan Sandford as a capable backup, Charles may not even get starting football under their watch.

In that case, if the door does open for Charles to head out temporarily, there may well be better places to go.