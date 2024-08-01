QPR set to sign 25-year-old despite late Championship interest

QPR are still set to sign Juventus’ Gianluca Frabotta despite late interest from Watford reporter Darren Witcoop has said on X.

QPR look set for a change in the left-back position heading into the new campaign.

There has been speculation over the future of Suriname international Kenneth Paal, who has been a key player in his two-year stay at Loftus Road to date. He has an admirer in Championship rivals Watford, who have a gap on the left-hand side they’re keen to fill.

If Paal is to move on from the Rs though, a replacement will be sought. One man seemingly lined up to take that spot is Juventus fringe player Gianluca Frabotta, with links emerging earlier this week.

Now, it seems QPR have got their man, but not without late interest from elsewhere.

Writing on X, reporter Darren Witcoop has said the 25-year-old is set to complete his move to West London despite late interest in a deal from Watford. He notes that Frabotta’s move may well pave the way for Paal to head to Vicarage Road.

QPR set to sign Juventus left-back Gianluca Frabotta despite Watford showing late interest in the Italian. Frabotta’s arrival at Loftus Road could now see Hornets target Kenneth Paal join Watford. #QPR #watfordfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 31, 2024

Paal is in the last year of his deal while Frabotta is still under contract with Juventus until the summer of 2026.

A sensible switch?

Perhaps an ideal world would have seen Paal stay onboard at QPR for the long-term. After all, he’s proven himself as a reliable performer at the level and has been one of the stronger players at Loftus Road in some tough times.

However, with a year left on his contract, it seems sensible to cash in now and sign a replacement.

This way, the Rs still get some money for the left-back, removing the risk of losing him for nothing in 2025. The funds from a sale are likely going towards bringing Frabotta in, but it could be that there’s still some money available to invest it into other deals too.

The Italian’s place in the pecking order at Juventus means he shouldn’t be expensive, but he should be a solid option on the left as the door likely opens for Paal to depart.

More on Frabotta

A move to QPR would mark Frabotta’s first venture outside of Italy. He started out in the Bologna academy before switching to Juventus in 2019 and he has remained on the books there since.

Much of his time has been spent out on loan, enduring spells with Hellas Verona, Lecce, Frosinone, Bari and most recently, Cosenza.

It means much of his game time has come in Serie B, though he has been tested in Serie A too. Frabotta has played 18 times in the top-flight of Italian football, chipping in with one assist in the process.

He enjoyed a fruitful spell with Cosenza over the second half of last year, managing three goals and an assist in 15 games.