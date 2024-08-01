Player Preston North End signed last year poised to stay put

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has said he plans to keep hold of attacker Layton Stewart heading into the new season.

Preston North End considered loaning out the player in the last January transfer window. However, nothing materialised in the end and he ended up staying put at Deepdale.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Stewart, 21, made 16 appearances in all competitions for the Championship side last season but didn’t score.

Lowe has shared this update on his situation, as per a report by the Lancashire Evening Post: “That was back in January and he did ever so well when he came on to the pitch and played some games. Listen, you never say never, depending on what’s out there.

“But, he is one of our four strikers at the moment. Ched (Evans) has obviously come to the dark side, as people say, and is doing really well in that – learning every day. But, he’s still got something in him if needed. So yeah, I don’t think we are just going to send people out for the sake of it.“

He added: “We’ve got to make sure we’ve got a fully fit squad and one which can compete with each other. I feel Layton can do that, but it’s over to him. And it’s over to all of the strikers, really. If they start scoring goals, then it makes my job easier doesn’t it? I can then just pick them. Layton has been great all pre-season – I think it’s one of the first full ones he’s done for a while. If we can get him up to speed, he’s a goal scorer and a threat.”

Preston North End transfer stance

Stewart provides useful competition and depth up top for Preston and they could potentially leave themselves short if they let him go.

Although he has struggled for goals since his move to Lancashire, he is still young and has potential to develop down the line.

He is under contract until June 2026 so has plenty of time on his side to make an impact in the second tier.

Stewart started his career at Liverpool and rose up through the academy ranks of the Premier League side.

He was a regular for the Reds’ various different youth sides and penned his first professional deal in 2020.

The Liverpudlian made his first and only appearance for his boyhood club in November 2022 in a Carabao Cup clash against Derby County.

Stewart was then given the green light to join Preston on a permanent deal last July and made his debut in September in a league fixture against Rotherham United.

What next for Preston North End?

Preston have one more friendly to get through against Everton this weekend.

They then start the 2024/25 season with a home match against Sheffield United next Friday.