Portsmouth in talks over potential deal for 20-year-old, could have ‘other options’

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has confirmed talks with Jamal Baptiste are ongoing as they look to bring him back after a successful trial.

Portsmouth are in the market for new signings as they gear up for their return to the Championship.

John Mousinho’s squad is looking strong but further reinforcements are wanted to give them the best chance possible of retaining their second-tier status after storming to the League One title last season.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

The free transfer market has been a fruitful one for Pompey and plenty of their Championship rivals. Many of the best available options have been snapped up, but there are still shrewd deals to be had this summer.

One man Portsmouth have had on their radar is Jamal Baptiste, bringing the 20-year-old defender in as a trialist following the expiry of his contract with Premier League giants Manchester City.

Now, speaking to The News, manager Mousinho has confirmed Baptiste is no longer with the club. However, Pompey are in ongoing talks to bring him back again, although it is believed the youngster has options at other clubs to weigh up.

Speaking on the matter, Mousinho said:

“Jamal was on trial up until Saturday [last week]. We are still in talks, but at the moment he hasn’t been training with us this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Quite possibly he could come back, but I think Jamal has some other options, so it’s about weighing all those up. I thought he did really well, well enough for us to still be interested, but there’s a lot of factors in play with that and potentially other clubs in terms of what we are looking at in that department.

“We’ve got to assess all the options there. I thought he did pretty well.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A smart swoop?

Portsmouth have found joy in the free transfer market before and after some impressive performances from recent trialist Baptiste, they may well have uncovered a new gem.

The centre-back was highly rated in the West Ham academy and after moving on from the Hammers, he earned a move to another top youth setup in Manchester City. That speaks volumes about the talent and potential those at a high level believe he possesses.

For Pompey, they could make a very shrewd move for Baptiste to add some depth to their backline.

In turn, they’d be getting a promising young player who could really kick on under their watch and become a financial asset in the years to come. Time will tell whether he returns though with the player seemingly weighing up his options.

Centre-back options

As touched on, Portsmouth could do with adding another player at the heart of defence.

Regan Poole is still on the comeback trail, leaving Conor Shaughnessy, Tom McIntyre and Ryley Towler as the main centre-back options. There has been speculation over the future of the latter too, but without at least one new signing, it seems risky to let him go at this stage.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Connor Ogilvie and Jordan Williams can play there, but the plan is the for the latter to return to his regular role at right-back after a season in the back three at Barnsley.

As such, Baptiste could be a welcome addition, though it remains to be seen how his situation pans out.